Kufner Yachts USA Honored as People's Choice Award at Newport International Boat Show

"We are truly honored to be recognized by such an esteemed panel of experts in the yachting industry and by the passionate boaters attending the show," said Todd Gasior of Kufner Yachts. Post this

The Newport International Boat Show spanned over 15 acres in the heart of historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island, from September 12-15, 2024. This iconic event showcased an extraordinary display of the finest sailboats and powerboats, with many making their U.S. debut.

Alongside these vessels, attendees explored hundreds of marine products, services, and accessories, attended educational seminars, and enjoyed a wide range of on-water courses.

Kufner Yachts USA will be featured at the Annapolis Sailboat Show from October 10-14th.

About Kufner Yachts USA: Kufner Yachts USA is renowned for its cutting-edge yacht designs that blend luxury with high performance, providing exceptional sailing experiences. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Kufner Yachts continues to set new standards in the yachting world.

For more information about Kufner Yachts USA and to explore their award-winning yacht, please visit Kufner Yachts USA.

Media Contact

Donna Estulin, Princeton Internet Marketing, 1 2017230457, [email protected], https://princetoninternetmarketing.com/

SOURCE Kufner Yachts USA