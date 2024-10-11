Kufner Yachts USA Honored as People's Choice Award at Newport International Boat Show

Newport, Rhode Island – September 2024 – Kufner Yachts USA is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious People's Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut at the Newport International Boat Show (NIBS). These honors, bestowed by industry experts and show attendees, were presented during the exclusive "New to Newport" awards breakfast.
NEWPORT, R.I., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kufner Yachts USA's vessel, recognized for its exceptional design, innovation, and performance, garnered attention from both the media and the public, securing its position as a standout at one of the largest and most renowned boat shows in the country. The brand is especially thrilled to have been chosen as People's Choice by industry experts —a testament to Kufner Yachts' commitment to creating luxurious, high-performing yachts that captivate the imagination of boating enthusiasts.
"We are truly honored to be recognized by such an esteemed panel of experts in the yachting industry and by the passionate boaters attending the show," said Todd Gasior of Kufner Yachts USA. "These awards validate our dedication to excellence in yacht craftsmanship and innovation, and we are excited to share our passion for sailing with the boating community at the Newport International Boat Show."
The Newport International Boat Show spanned over 15 acres in the heart of historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island, from September 12-15, 2024. This iconic event showcased an extraordinary display of the finest sailboats and powerboats, with many making their U.S. debut.
Alongside these vessels, attendees explored hundreds of marine products, services, and accessories, attended educational seminars, and enjoyed a wide range of on-water courses.
Kufner Yachts USA will be featured at the Annapolis Sailboat Show from October 10-14th.
About Kufner Yachts USA: Kufner Yachts USA is renowned for its cutting-edge yacht designs that blend luxury with high performance, providing exceptional sailing experiences. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Kufner Yachts continues to set new standards in the yachting world.
For more information about Kufner Yachts USA and to explore their award-winning yacht, please visit Kufner Yachts USA.
