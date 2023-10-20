Kukuiʻula Announces Highest-Priced Single-Family Homesite Ever Sold on Kauaʻi's South Shore

Setting a New Benchmark: Kula Makai Homesite N Shatters Records on the South Shore with a Historic Sales Price

SOUTH SHORE, Hawaii, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kukuiʻula, the esteemed pioneer of Private Club developments on Kauaʻi, proudly marks a historic milestone with the sale of the most expensive single-family homesite ever documented on Kauaʻi's breathtaking South Shore. The acquisition of Kula Makai Homesite N for a remarkable $8.65 million presents an extraordinary opportunity within the Kula Makai neighborhood to design and construct a world-class residence along the western fringe of Kukuiʻula.

"The sale of Homesite N establishes a new pinnacle in luxury real estate on Kauaʻi's South Shore," says Suzanne Harding, Managing Broker of Kukuiʻula Realty. "It solidifies Kukuiʻula's reputation as the premier destination for discerning second-home buyers who seek the epitome of island living. With an exclusive array of activities that span immersive wellness experiences to unparalleled culinary dining options, this community stands as the ultimate haven for families who yearn to harmonize relaxed luxury living with the island's natural beauty."

Kula Makai Homesite N, spanning just over an acre in size, offers the idyllic canvas for crafting a tailor-made, world-class abode. Featuring a graded, level foundation, the forthcoming residence will command captivating views of the Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole golf course and the expansive Pacific Ocean. This prestigious homesite, perched atop a promontory, affords panoramic vistas of the coastline and the open ocean to the south and west. Kula Makai remains one of Kauaʻi's last oceanfront estate enclaves, with a limited availability of three lots, starting at $3.5 million. There is also a handful of homesites at the elevated enclave of Aepo Nei, offering sweeping views from $1.4 million.

In addition to these homesites, Kukuiʻula offers an array of luxury turnkey and custom homes, including standout listings such as Kahalawai Custom Home 17, Hale Kainalu, and Hale Nanea, among others. To explore the range of available real estate options, including the few remaining homesites, please visit kukuiula.com/own/.

ABOUT KUKUIʻULA

Kukuiʻula, the first Private Club development on Kauaʻi, is a 1,010-acre residential and resort community, positioned on the island's southern coast in Poʻipū, nestled between the National Tropical Botanical Garden and historic Old Kōloa Town. Kukuiʻula comprises a collection of custom ocean view homesites and luxury homes, villas, cottages and bungalows. The private clubhouse serves as the social and recreational centerpiece of the community and includes the main clubhouse, a world class spa, the Golf Clubhouse home to a Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole golf course, pickleball and tennis courts and an inviting collection of saltwater swimming pools replicating a private oasis and expansive lawn with sand-pit volleyball, bocce ball and more. The Club also offers a 10-acre upcountry Farm & Lake and orchard park area for members and guests to pick their own produce from tropical fruit to herbs and hike its surrounding trails. To learn more about Kukuiʻula residential offerings, please visit kukuiula.com/own/.

Media Contact

Kukui'ula, 1 8182573529, [email protected], https://kukuiula.com/

SOURCE Kukui'ula