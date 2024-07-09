Kukuiʻula Announces Inaugural Calabash at Kukuiʻula Featuring Renowned Chef and Award-Winning Artists

Starting August 12, Kauaʻi's Famed Resort Community Presents a Week-Long Series of Exclusive Events Including the Hoʻohuli Festival Featuring World-Class Food & Beverage and Live Performances

KAUAʻI, Hawaiʻi, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kukuiʻula, Kauaʻi's premier private luxury residential and resort community, is excited to announce Calabash at Kukuiʻula, taking place from August 12-17, 2024. This exclusive week-long event offers Kukuiʻula homeowners and guests of The Lodge at Kukuiʻula a unique series of experiences celebrating the finest in food, wine, spirits, wellness, and music through bespoke programming. The week will culminate in a grand finale, the Hoʻohuli Festival, featuring a global gastronomic experience with food stations offering cuisine from Spain, Japan, New Zealand, and more. Highlights include Italian dishes by renowned Chef Giancarla Bodoni and a concert by award-winning country songwriters, including five-time Grammy winner Liz Rose.

"We are thrilled to welcome world-renowned culinary experiences and musicians to Kukuiʻula for our first-ever Calabash at Kukuiʻula and the Hoʻohuli Festival," says Tiffany Dusenberry, Director of Food and Beverage. "Our goal is continually introducing transformative, ultra-luxury programming that exceeds guest and member expectations. Partnering with Chef Giancarla Bodoni and integrating multi-sensory experiences through the arts is a true honor and highlights our commitment to best-in-class excellence."

Calabash at Kukuiʻula intends to enrich the lives of homeowners and travelers alike by taking them on a sensorial culinary, wellness, and musical journey with education at the forefront. Each hand-selected special guest will offer participants a wide array of one-of-a-kind, curated experiences and attendees can enjoy unlimited access to the facilities and resources available throughout Kukuiʻula, taking advantage of its stunning setting.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Monday, Aug. 12

Ala Kine Tacos + El Tequileño Tequila hosted by Master Distiller Antonio "Tony" Salles

Enjoy a spectacular evening poolside at the Ala Kine Taco Bar featuring El Tequileño Tequila! Antonio "Tony" Salles, a third-generation master distiller, will be on the property to share his expertise and passion for tequila. Guests can sample a variety of El Tequileño tequilas and cocktails while savoring Kukuiʻula's Executive Chef Ben Takahashi's taco creations of the day. In Fall 2024, Kukuiʻula will be introducing its own labeled El Tequileño Tequila, and Tony will extend an exclusive invitation to members and attendees for a trip to Tequila, Mexico. Experience the hospitality of the El Tequileño Hotel and partake in a private tour and a day of distilling Kukuiʻula's private-label tequila.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Bubbles of the World Master Class with Master Sommelier Chris Ramelb

One of the four Master Sommeliers in Hawaiʻi, Chris Ramelb, will be leading the Bubbles of the World Master Class. In this classroom-style event, participants will explore the fascinating world of sparkling wines and champagnes, learn about the intricate processes behind their creation, and taste the differences alongside a true expert.

Mix with a Master Member Mixer

Following the Bubbles of the World Master Class, guests can enjoy sips of sparkling wine and pūpū while mixing and mingling with Master Sommelier, Chris Ramelb. Kumu Hula Troy Lazaro and Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hīnano will showcase dance and mele (music) from around the Pacific Islands, including Hawaiʻi, Samoa, Tahiti, and Aotearoa. Additionally, award-winning country songwriters will be in attendance for a special meet and greet.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Root2Rise: Hatha Yoga with Amanda Engelhardt Fitness Instructor at Kukuiʻula

Guests can begin the day with a grounding practice to set intentions for their journey of taste and delight. This practice is a full-body connection to the earth and the participant's inner purpose for a journey within.

Mangiare e Bere! Cooking Demonstration and Lunch with Chef Giancarla Bodoni

World-renowned Italian Chef Giancarla Bodoni is hosting Mangiare e Bere! which translates to "let's eat & drink." A pioneer of the organic slow-food movement, Chef Bodoni will lead a captivating cooking demonstration and lunch at Kukuiʻula's 10-acre organic farm. Chef is flying in from Tuscany, where she serves as the Executive Chef at Monteverdi, a luxury resort celebrated in Forbes, Travel + Leisure, and Food & Wine. After her live cooking demonstration, guests will enjoy a delectable lunch prepared by Chef showcasing the freshest ingredients and her exceptional culinary talent.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Reggaelates with Sienna Creasy Director of Wellness at Kukuiʻula

Get transported to Jamaica during this dynamic fitness class, created and trademarked by Kukuiʻula's Director of Wellness, Sienna Creasy. In this Reggaelates class - a fusion of Pilates and Yoga – participants will activate their cores, work up a sweat, and get inspired by reggae rhythms.

Haliʻimaile Distilling Company Dinner

This intimate dinner will feature a delectable four-course meal crafted by Kukuiʻula's culinary team, perfectly paired with handcrafted spirits from Maui's Haliʻimaile Distilling Company. With space limited to just 24 participants, select guests will enjoy an evening of exceptional cuisine and authentic Hawaiian-inspired drinks in a cozy setting.

Friday, Aug. 16

Flow Around the World: Yoga with Amanda Engelhardt

Join Amanda for this heart-opening practice that will connect the body and soul to its deepest purpose. The heartbeat leads this rhythmic practice of Vinyasa Yoga that will align the participant's breath with the earth below.

Interactive Wine Seminar hosted by Willamette Valley Vineyards Winemaker Terry Culton

As a distinguished winemaker, Terry will lead participants through a delightful wine-tasting experience featuring an estate pinot noir, whole cluster pinot noir, pinot gris, and Riesling from Willamette Valley Vineyards in Oregon. Discover the nuances and craftsmanship behind these exceptional wines in an engaging and educational setting.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Latin Aqua Dance

Held in the Hiʻilani Spa Lap Pool, this invigorating aqua class combines the lively rhythms of Latin dance music and refreshing water exercises.

Hoʻohuli Festival (Grand Event):

Saddle up for the party of the summer at Kukuiʻula, where Grammy award winning singer-songwriters will serenade members and guests with top hits from the likes of Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, Jewel, and more. Artists will share the inspiration for their songs and behind-the-scenes stories of what it is like writing for the world's biggest artists including Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, and Little Big Town. The evening's culinary experience will feature global food stations, from the sun-kissed flavors of Spain to the vibrant flavors of Italy by guest Chef Giancarla Bodoni, offering a tantalizing journey for the palate. Embracing the Western spirit, the Hoʻohuli Festival pays homage to Hawaiʻi's Paniolo heritage, infusing every aspect of the event with a touch of rustic charm and cowboy flair. Members and guests can dust off their boots, grab a hat, and prepare for an unforgettable evening under the starry Kauaian sky.

"The world-class culinary and musical experiences being brought to the South Shore for Calabash at Kukuiʻula further build on the lifestyle and access offered by Kukuiʻula," says General Manager Brian Hallberg. "From championship golfing to unwinding at our state-of-the-art spa, Kukuiʻula serves as the ideal backdrop for unmatched experiences, unparalleled adventure and relaxation, and connecting with like-minded individuals."

The Calabash at Kukuiʻula event is open exclusively to Kukuiʻula homeowners as well as guests staying at The Lodge at Kukuiʻula. Exclusive Lodge packages are available for a limited time including a 15% discount off Lodge stays between August 11 to 18, 2024 plus a $500 resort credit for two guests or a $1,000 resort credit for four guests to be used towards the Calabash event or other onsite expenses. Guests can also take part in a specially curated 90-minute treatment at Kukui'ula's world-class Hi'ilani Spa where they will explore healing arts from around the world with a therapeutic approach to massage and bodywork. The treatment will integrate Traditional Chinese Medicine utilizing acupuncture, body Gua sha, and cupping to open lines of circulation reconnecting the body to its natural source of healing. Reiki, tuning forks and singing bowls will be integrated with a guided meditation mapping the body to its highest vibration of worldly awareness.

While on property, members and guests can enjoy Kukuiʻula's array of amenities including the 10-acre upcountry Farm, Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole championship golf course, the Hiʻilani Spa and Fitness Center, tennis and pickleball courts alongside an abundance of water activities including sailing and eFoiling led by the Huakaʻi Outfitters, and more.

For more information on Kukuiʻula and Calabash at Kukuiʻula, visit www.kukuiula.com/calabash-at-kukuiʻula/. Select Calabash at Kukuiʻula events are complimentary for members and individual event pricing starts at $50. Reservations are limited to maintain the event's exclusivity so both members and Lodge guests are encouraged to book in advance.

CHEF GIANCARLA BODONI

Chef Giancarla Bodoni is the Executive Chef at Monteverdi, a luxury resort set in the medieval village of Castiglioncello del Trinoro. Her property and academy are regularly featured in Forbes, Travel + Leisure, and Food & Wine. Most recently, Giancarla toured Eugene Levy around Monteverdi on his Apple TV show "The Reluctant Traveler." Giancarla's consistent culinary collaborators are Michelin-rated and celebrity chefs, including Giada De Laurentiis, Dominique Crenn, Bobby Flay, Rachel Ray, Guy Fieri, Nancy Silverton, and more.

ABOUT KUKUIʻULA

The first Private Club development on Kauaʻi, Kukuiʻula, is a 1,010-acre residential and resort community positioned on the island's southern coast in Poʻipū, nestled between the National Tropical Botanical Garden and historic Old Kōloa Town. The premier destination is comprised of nine distinct neighborhoods featuring a collection of custom ocean-view homesites ranging in size from one-third acre to three acres as well as luxury homes, villas, cottages and bungalows. Acting as the social and recreational centerpiece of the community, the private clubhouse includes the main clubhouse with signature restaurant ʻUmeke Kitchen + Bar; an 18,000 square foot full-service sanctuary, the Hiʻilani Spa and Fitness Center with retail, and 30+ fitness classes a week; the golf Clubhouse, home to a Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole golf course; pickleball and multi-sport courts; and an inviting collection of saltwater swimming pools replicating a private oasis. Residents and guests encounter world-class culinary offerings and a 10-acre upcountry Farm and lake equipped with a staff of farmers to help harvest seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs onsite alongside an abundance of water activities including stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, sailing, and eFoiling led by a team of local experts, the Huakaʻi Outfitters.

Media Contact

