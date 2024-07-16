Kukuiʻula Debuts the Most Expensive Residence for Sale on the South Shore

4078 Noho Kai Street offers Breathtaking Views and Access to World-Class Amenities in Kauaʻi's Premier Residential and Resort Community

KAUAʻI, Hawaii, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kukuiʻula, the esteemed pioneer of Private Club developments on Kauaʻi, announces the latest custom home within the private enclave of Kula Makai, 4078 Noho Kai Street - on the market for the first time at $19.5 million. Perched on a breathtaking promontory, the home offers an exceptional living experience to own a serene retreat along Kauaʻi's sunny South Shore overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the 15th fairway on the Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course.

"We are excited to bring this ownership opportunity to the South Shore," said Suzanne Harding, Managing Broker of Kukuiʻula Realty Group. "This custom home embodies the pinnacle of island living, offering the future owners not only an expertly designed residence overlooking the Pacific Ocean and golf course, but also access to the exceptional amenities and experience for which Kukuiʻula is renowned."

Situated on three-quarters of an acre along the western fringe of Kukuiʻula, the contemporary plantation-style residence designed by Kelly & Stone Architects features a beautifully open floor plan boasting over 6,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space. The five-bedroom home includes a chef-inspired kitchen with large island counters, floor-to-ceiling windows, and thoughtfully designed interiors by Donna Vallone of Vallone Design that channel the surrounding natural landscape. The primary suite with lounge seating includes dual vanities, spacious walk-in closets, and a private garden with an outdoor shower. Each guest bedroom includes ensuites and outdoor showers, with one bedroom including four built-in bunk beds. The residence also features luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool and spa, a home office, a spacious covered lānai and the latest in energy-efficiency technology.

"This family compound checks all of the boxes," said Hannah Sirois, Compass real estate agent co-listing with Kukuiʻula Realty Group. "From the private entry courtyard through to the expansive sea view lānai and every room in-between, the home's holistic emphasis on good taste and luxurious island living can't be stressed enough. The Kauaʻi luxury market is stable and always stressed for inventory. A-list buyers approach their purchases here as legacy holds, knowing that just a fraction of the island can be developed under current zoning. With just eight active ocean view listings available at prices from $10 million and above, choices are limited."

The gated Kula Makai neighborhood at Kukuiʻula offers a bespoke collection of custom homes and homesites. 4078 Noho Kai Street is an extraordinary opportunity to live in a world-class home at the western edge of the community.

Ownership at Kukuiʻula comes with access to the exclusive amenities and privileges of The Clubhouse, including a fully equipped wellness center and spa, world-class culinary offerings featuring locally sourced ingredients, an 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, tennis, pickleball and multi-sport courts, as well as programming and events that draw in crowds from across the world. Residents and guests can also enjoy a 10-acre upcountry Farm and lake equipped with a staff of farmers to help harvest seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs onsite. For place-making outdoor pursuits, the Huakaʻi Outfitters, a team of local experts, leads water activities such as stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, sailing, snorkeling and eFoiling.

For more information about 4078 Noho Kai Street, or other homeownership opportunities at Kukuiʻula and to explore the 11 residential communities and range of available real estate options, please visit kukuiula.com/own/.

About Kukuiʻula

The first Private Club development on Kauaʻi, Kukuiʻula, is a 1,010-acre residential and resort community positioned on the island's southern coast in Poʻipū, nestled between the National Tropical Botanical Garden and historic Old Kōloa Town. The premier destination is comprised of 11 distinct neighborhoods featuring a collection of custom ocean view homesites ranging in size from one-third acre to three acres as well as luxury homes, villas, cottages and bungalows. Acting as the social and recreational centerpiece of the community, the private clubhouse includes the main clubhouse with signature restaurant and world-class culinary offerings at ʻUmeke Kitchen + Bar; an 18,000 square foot full-service sanctuary, the Hiʻilani Spa and Fitness Center with retail, and 30+ fitness classes a week; the golf Clubhouse, home to a Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole golf course; tennis, pickleball and multi-sport courts; and an inviting collection of saltwater swimming pools replicating a private oasis. To learn more about Kukuiʻula, please visit www.kukuiula.com or follow along on Instagram.

