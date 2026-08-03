Kukuiʻula Unveils Lineup for Third Annual Calabash at Kukuiʻula with Headliner Noah Cyrus

Kauaʻi's Premier Resort Community's Signature Week-Long Celebration Returns with World-Class Food & Beverage Experiences and Live Entertainment

KAUAʻI, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kukuiʻula, Kauaʻi's premier luxury residential and resort community, announces the return of Calabash at Kukuiʻula, taking place from August 17-22, 2026. Now entering its third consecutive year, the annual celebration has evolved into a signature gathering, bringing together acclaimed chefs, renowned winemakers, distillers, farmers, and musicians from around the world for a week-long celebration of global cuisine, music, and connection. The week will culminate with the grand finale, the Hoʻohuli Festival, a global gastronomic celebration featuring curated food stations paired with wines presented by Kauaʻi's top sommeliers and live performances from Paniolo Sessions singer-songwriters with Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus headlining the event.

"We are excited to welcome an exceptional lineup of talent to Kukuiʻula for the third annual Calabash at Kukuiʻula," says Tiffany Dusenberry, Director of Food and Beverage. "Over the past three years, Calabash at Kukuiʻula has grown into our signature summer celebration that reflects the spirit of Kukuiʻula, bringing people together through shared experiences, discovery, and a deep appreciation for community."

Set on Kauaʻi's sunny South Shore, Calabash at Kukuiʻula offers guests intimate dinners, chef-led dining experiences, educational tastings, cultural showcases, live performances, and more.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Monday, Aug. 17

Taco 'Bout Agave

Mixologist extraordinaire Rachel Parker will lead Taco 'Bout Agave, an elevated taco night featuring a complimentary agave spirits tasting for members and guests of The Lodge at Kukuiʻula. The lively, educational experience invites guests to explore the world of agave spirits through thoughtfully curated tastings, expert insights, and stories from Rachel, a certified wine and spirits educator known for her passion for craft cocktails and hospitality.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Wine Class + Tasting with Stephen Hagen of Antiquum Farm

Stephen Hagen, owner and farmer of Antiquum Farm, will host an intimate wine experience exploring his innovative "grazing-based viticulture" philosophy. Guests will taste his exceptional wines while discovering the unique farming practices and the passion and vision that define the Antiquum Farm label.

Member Mixer + Cultural Showcase

Following the Wine Class + Tasting, the Hula Member Mixer will celebrate Hawaiian culture, connection, and community. Featuring Kumu Troy and his hālau, along with cultural ambassadors hosted by The Club at Kukuiʻula's cultural advisor, the evening will showcase meaningful cultural activities and immersive experiences that deepen guests' connection to Hawaiʻi's traditions.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Champagne + Caviar Brunch at The Farm

Located at Kukuiʻula's 10-acre organic Farm, Champagne + Caviar Brunch is a fan-favorite culinary experience featuring curated caviar pairings, champagne, and farm-fresh dishes crafted with seasonal ingredients. Guests will enjoy insights from Kauaʻi-born Master Sommelier Chris Ramelb and a renowned caviar expert, who will share their expertise and explore the artistry and nuances of fine caviar.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Chef's Table Experience with Chef Chris Kajioka

A thoughtfully curated multi-course dining experience featuring James Beard Award finalist Chef Chris Kajioka as the evening's guest chef. Guests will embark on an exceptional culinary journey paired with hand selected wines from Kukuiʻula's House Sommelier.

Friday, Aug. 21

Kai + Cocktails with Hanalei Distillery

An interactive member and guest mixer featuring Kauaʻi's own Hanalei Distillery and its passionate team of craft makers. Guests will enjoy a special "From the Sea (kai)" fish demonstration presented by Kukuiʻula chefs while meeting the distillery owners and sampling a curated selection of island-crafted spirits and cocktails.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Hoʻohuli Festival (Grand Event)

The signature closing celebration of the week, Hoʻohuli Festival brings together world-class cuisine, exceptional wines, and live music for an unforgettable evening honoring Hawaiʻi's rich Paniolo heritage. Infused with rustic charm and cowboy flair, the festival invites guests to savor dishes from Kauaʻi's top culinary talent alongside wines from around the world, with featured experiences led by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan, acclaimed vintner Stephen Hagen of Antiquum Farm, and James Beard Award finalist Chef Chris Kajioka. Throughout the evening, live performances from Paniolo Sessions singer-songwriters set the soundtrack before the night culminates with an exclusive headline concert from Noah Cyrus under the open sky.

Songwriter Performance:

The evening will feature an intimate songwriter round showcasing acclaimed Nashville performers, including Grammy-nominated songwriter Jimmy Robbins, one of Music City's most accomplished hitmakers with 10 No. 1 singles, including Maren Morris and Hozier's "The Bones." Robbins will be joined by singer-songwriters Fraser Churchill, Ava Suppelsa, and others, who will share the stories behind the songs that have shaped today's country music landscape.

Noah Cyrus Headline Performance:

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus, whose music has amassed more than 5 billion streams worldwide, will take the stage for an exclusive 75 minute acoustic headline performance. The set will feature fan favorites such as "July," "Lonely," and "Make Me (Cry)," alongside songs from her critically acclaimed sophomore album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me.

"At Kukuiʻula, we are proud to bring our members together through thoughtfully curated, ultra-luxury experiences that inspire connection," says Brian Hallberg, General Manager of Kukuiʻula. "From intimate culinary experiences with world-renowned talent to immersive celebrations of Hawaiʻi's culture, cuisine, and sense of place, Calabash reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable moments that define the extraordinary lifestyle at Kukuiʻula."

Calabash at Kukuiʻula is an exclusive experience available to Kukuiʻula homeowners and guests of The Lodge at Kukuiʻula. In celebration of this year's event, The Lodge at Kukuiʻula is offering a complimentary seventh night for stays during the month of August for guests planning to attend Calabash. To redeem the offer, use promotional code P-CALABASH26 when booking on lodgeatkukuiula.com.

While on property, members and guests can experience Kukuiʻula's exceptional collection of amenities, including the 10-acre organic Farm, Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole championship golf course, Hiʻilani Spa and Fitness Center, tennis and pickleball courts, and a wide range of ocean adventures from sailing and stand-up paddleboarding to eFoiling and guided excursions with Huakaʻi Outfitters.

For more information about Kukuiʻula and Calabash at Kukuiʻula, visit kukuiula.com/event/calabash-at-kukuiula/. Select Calabash at Kukuiʻula events are complimentary for Members, while individual event pricing begins at $50. Space is limited to preserve the intimate nature of each experience, and advance reservations are encouraged for both Members and guests of The Lodge at Kukuiʻula.

ABOUT KUKUIʻULA

The first Private Club development on Kauaʻi, Kukuiʻula, is a 1,010-acre residential and resort community positioned on the island's southern coast in Poʻipū, nestled between the National Tropical Botanical Garden and historic Old Kōloa Town. The premier destination is comprised of ten distinct neighborhoods featuring a collection of custom ocean view homesites ranging in size from one-third acre to three acres as well as luxury homes, villas, cottages and bungalows. Acting as the social and recreational centerpiece of the community, the private clubhouse includes the main clubhouse with signature restaurant ʻUmeke Kitchen + Bar; an 18,000 square foot full-service sanctuary, the Hiʻilani Spa and Fitness Center with retail, and 30+ fitness classes a week; the golf Clubhouse, home to a Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole golf course; pickleball and multi-sport courts; and an inviting collection of saltwater swimming pools replicating a private oasis. Residents and guests encounter world-class culinary offerings and The Farm, a 10-acre organic farmstead with a freshwater reservoir with a staff of farmers to help harvest seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs onsite alongside an abundance of water activities including stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, snorkeling and eFoiling led by a team of local experts, the Huaka'i Outfitters.

Media Contact

Sarah Stewart, C&R PR, 1 8052081425, [email protected]

SOURCE Kukuiʻula