Kulana Malama Joins Elite Healthcare Facilities Achieving Patient Safety and Quality of Patient Care

Michael Wong, JD (Founder and Executive Director, PPAHS) emphasized the patient safety and quality of care standards that the local communities will now enjoy, saying, "When families send their loved ones and friends to a healthcare facility, they want to make sure that they are receiving the best care possible. For the State of Hawaii, Kulana Malama is such a facility."

"In addition," explained Mr. Wong, "healthcare facilities that implemented the enhanced respiratory care program in Tennessee, where the Enhanced Respiratory Care program began in 2002 not only delivered high-value care to their patients but doubled their resource utilization rates from an average of $350 to $700 per day. We invite all healthcare facilities to apply for accreditation and demonstrate their commitment to delivering quality patient care, following the high Standards of Care set by the Enhanced Respiratory Care Committee."

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is endorsed and supported by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) - please see the AARC letter of endorsement and support. This Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and earned national recognition of best practice/center of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST).

Gene Gantt, RRT, FAARC (Former Chair AARC Long Term Care; AARC Representative to the Respiratory Compromise Institute; President, Eventa, LLC) initiated and has been running the program in Tennessee since 2002. Mr. Gantt, who is also on PPAHS's board of advisors and is PPAHS's clinical partner, encourages all healthcare facilities to apply for Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation, saying, "Facilities that meet or exceed the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care demonstrate to their patients and the community that they are delivering the gold standard of care for patients requiring mechanical ventilation."

For more on the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation, please visit https://ppahs.org/accreditation-of-facilities/ To apply for Accreditation, please go to https://ppahs.org/apply-for-accreditation/

About Kulana Malama

Kulana Malama's medical team is experienced in caring for the most challenging health conditions. Our 30-bed facility in Ewa began operations in 2007 and is located on seven beautiful acres in the Ewa Beach residential neighborhood. In Hawaiian, our name means a "center of healing." Our goal is to improve the quality of life of every child who comes to our facility. Kulana Malama is Hawaii's only stand-alone center devoted to helping children with complex medical needs.

Caring for children with complex medical conditions is our specialty. We offer medically fragile children a cheerful, home-like setting to help them flourish. No matter what your child may need, we want to be there for you and your child. Kulana Malama is a medical facility that doesn't look or feel like one. Our fun, child-friendly center is bright and spacious and includes a giant beanstalk, castles, and other whimsical storybook features.

To learn more about Kulana Malama, please visit www.kulanamalama.com.

About the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index, August 2023) and is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology that can improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice supporting ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please go to www.ppahs.org.

