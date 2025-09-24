Kuma Foundation Launches Third Kuma Lab in India, Deepening Commitment to Global Digital Equity

"I loved seeing the kids walk into the Kuma Lab like they already belonged there. It reminded me that access to opportunity doesn't create potential; it reveals it." – Ray Kimble, Founder and Chairman, Kuma Foundation Post this

The Khalad Kuma Lab will serve approximately 170 students, with a nearly even mix of girls and boys in grades 5 through 10.

The Khalad community welcomed the lab with a celebratory procession through the village, traditional music and dance, and a formal ribbon-cutting at the school. In the afternoon, students took their first lessons in the lab. For many, it was their first time stepping into a modern digital classroom.

"What struck me this time wasn't just the excitement—it was the readiness," said Kuma Foundation Founder and Chairman Ray Kimble, who traveled to India for the opening. "I loved seeing the kids walk into the lab like they already belonged there. It reminded me that access to opportunity doesn't create potential; it reveals it."

The Khalad lab includes 20 brand-new HP All-in-One desktop computers, with a dedicated lab teacher delivering daily digital literacy lessons for every class, Monday through Saturday. Curriculum will focus on foundational skills, interactive platforms aligned with school subjects, and early exposure to STEAM tools and concepts. Over time, the lab will evolve into a hub for project-based learning and innovation.

Khalad was chosen as the third lab location after strong interest from school leadership and a clear community commitment to supporting students' access to technology. In a region where reliable internet and digital tools remain scarce, the Kuma Lab opens a door to the future.

"We've worked hard to ensure this lab meets a premium standard, not just in infrastructure and equipment but in the experience it creates for the kids," Kimble shared. "They deserve to learn in a space that inspires confidence and imagination. This lab tells them: your dreams are valid, your future is possible, and we're here to help you reach it."

Earlier in the day, Kimble visited the original Kuma Lab in Belsar, where he was welcomed with singing, dancing, and heartfelt speeches from students who have been learning there since it opened two years ago. A Q&A session followed, with students asking thoughtful questions ranging from STEM education to Kimble's favorite things about India. Many chose to engage in English, demonstrating the confidence and communication skills they have developed since the lab first opened.

"Out of all the amazing moments, what I'll never forget is the genuine joy on their faces," Kimble said. "Their eagerness to learn and the energy they bring—it's incredibly humbling."

Requests for future labs are already coming in from nearby communities. With each new opening, the Kuma Foundation continues to build momentum and expand its network of opportunity.

Although STEAM careers are among the fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs out there, there are significant gender, racial, and socioeconomic gaps in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. As we move into an ever more technological future, we must ensure that all students are prepared to thrive in the future workforce.

At the Kuma Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that all students, regardless of gender, race, or zip code, have access to essential STEAM skills. Our programs are designed to empower kids with the tools they need to succeed in the 21st century, bringing STEAM education and career development opportunities to low-income and underrepresented kids in America and beyond.

Visit https://www.kumacares.org to learn more.

