KUOG, Inc Partners with TRECIG, LLC to Elevate Air Force Sustainment Operations and Equipment Support (Over $2.6B in IDIQ's)

The SEV SRC IDIQ contract focuses on sourcing, acquiring, and delivering a broad range of ground and aircraft standard support equipment (CSE) end items. This includes approximately 500 national stock numbers (NSNs) spanning over 60 federal stock classes (FSCs), supporting the Air Force, Foreign Military Sales (FMS), the Air National Guard (ANG), and other services. The equipment provided will range from aerial stores, lift trucks, and aircraft engine trailers to various electronic and mechanical aircraft maintenance testers, among other critical assets.

"Partnering with TRECIG, LLC represents a significant step in our commitment to revolutionize sustainment operations for the U.S. Air Force," said Paul Gunn Jr., CEO of KUOG, INC. "The collaboration will enhance our capabilities in delivering innovative, effective, and timely solutions that meet the evolving requirements of our defense clients."

TRECIG, LLC, brings extensive experience in advanced technological solutions and management capabilities that complement KUOG's established expertise in defense contracting and operational support. By leveraging TRECIG's innovations, KUOG aims to bring unparalleled efficiency and precision to fulfilling the RSO and SEV SRC IDIQ contracts.

"This partnership with KUOG, INC allows us to contribute our expertise in cutting-edge technology to one of the most important sectors – national defense," commented Roy L. Rucker Sr., CEO/President of TRECIG, LLC. "We look forward to playing a key role in ensuring that the U.S. Air Force has the tools and support it needs to sustain operations effectively."

The collaboration between KUOG and TRECIG is expected to deliver superior results for the Department of the Air Force, significantly enhancing readiness, responsiveness, and sustainment across critical missions. By combining the innovative capabilities of both firms, the partnership will set a new benchmark in support services for the defense sector, ultimately contributing to greater operational efficiency and mission success.

About KUOG, INC:

KUOG, INC is a leading defense contractor specializing in strategic sourcing, operational sustainment, and delivering mission-critical U.S. military and defense services equipment. With a proven track record of excellence, KUOG is committed to supporting national defense initiatives with innovative and effective solutions.

About TRECIG, LLC:

TRECIG, LLC is a technology firm known for its cutting-edge solutions and strategic management capabilities. With expertise in delivering advanced technological innovations, TRECIG is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency across various sectors, including defense and government services.

