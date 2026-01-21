KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Data Security Platforms, 2025

For the second year in a row, SecuPi is named an Overall Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on Data Security Platforms, receiving top ratings across product capabilities, innovation, and market presence.

For the second year in a row, SecuPi is named an Overall Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on Data Security Platforms, receiving top ratings across product capabilities, innovation, and market presence.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on Data Security Platforms provides a comprehensive assessment of the DSP market, evaluating vendors on their ability to protect sensitive data across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments.

The report is a reliable resource for enterprises looking for an objective, third-party evaluation of current DSP and DAM vendors and their available offerings.

The report evaluates 14 DSP vendors, scoring them based on functionality, deployment, scalability and interoperability domains to help enterprises derive business value from DSP.

The report reflects the increasing importance of platforms that move beyond siloed tools, such as traditional Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), encryption, or masking, and instead deliver unified, policy-driven data security.

SecuPi's recognition as an Overall Leader reflects its differentiated approach to modernizing and replacing legacy DAM, while extending fine-grained access control to applications, service accounts, and AI workloads. Unlike audit-centric or agent-heavy solutions, SecuPi enforces real-time, preventive controls, including blocking, filtering, dynamic masking, tokenization, and encryption. All of which are directly in the data access path, with centralized policy governance and full auditability.

As organizations increasingly rely on cloud analytics, SaaS applications, and AI systems, the ability to apply consistent Zero Trust data access policies across structured and unstructured data environments has become critical. SecuPi addresses this need by providing a single platform that governs data access across databases, cloud data platforms, and AI pipelines, enabling enterprises to reduce complexity, retire legacy security infrastructure, and meet regulatory requirements at scale.

The 2025 Leadership Compass underscores the growing demand for adaptable, enterprise-grade data security platforms capable of securing sensitive data wherever it is accessed: by humans, applications, or AI, while supporting evolving compliance, operational, and geopolitical requirements.

About SecuPi

SecuPi is the pioneer in data-centric security and compliance, providing a unified platform that secures sensitive data across the modern enterprise. By decoupling security policy from the underlying infrastructure, SecuPi enables global organizations to accelerate cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives while ensuring total data sovereignty. Our platform delivers a seamless, high-performance solution for real-time data protection and privacy, allowing business leaders to unlock the value of their data assets without compromising on risk or regulatory requirements.

