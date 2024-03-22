Kure It Cancer Research to Grant Cancer Research Project

Orange County Nonprofit Organization to Fund $100,000 for Colorectal Cancer Research Project

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kure It Cancer Research (Kure It) is a nonprofit organization located in Newport Beach. Kure It provides grants to leading medical institutions across the country for research projects that can be translated into new treatments and gives a better understanding in the fight against cancer. A researcher from Cedar Sinai will be receiving a grant for colorectal cancer research.

Kure It will provide this grant at $100,000, in the name of the California Self Storage Association (CSSA). A significant amount of support for Kure It Cancer Research comes from the self-storage industry. Through CSSA's fundraising events, creative operator giving programs, and easy customer giving incentives, Kure It has creatively inspired the self-storage industry to give back in a variety of small ways that add up to substantial impact. CSSA has been a hallmark of support since the inception of Kure It.

The storage industry continues to financially support Kure it, which has now been in existence for 16 years and has raised $16 million granting over 65 research projects. Grants are awarded through leading NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers throughout the nation.

Researcher to be awarded grant at $100,000:

Jun Gong, MD, is a medical oncologist of the Gastrointestinal Disease Research Group, Pancreatic Cancer Research Group, and Urologic Oncology Program in the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Gong research project will focus on a culmination of exciting findings just completed in the lab demonstrating a new, safe, and effective method to prevent colorectal cancer, particularly for young-onset colorectal cancer as well as adult-onset colorectal cancer.

A formal announcement will be made at the upcoming CSSA Napa Self Storage Owner's Conference to be held at The Meritage Resort & Spa, Napa Valley, on May 20 - 21.

ABOUT KURE IT CANCER RESEARCH

Kure It Cancer Research, Inc. (Kure It) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers. Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent. Barry was also an entrepreneur who founded US Storage Centers, as well as Westport Properties. He utilized his business in several ways to bring awareness and raise funds through various means, such as a "Round up for Research" program. To date, Kure It has raised $16million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief that, "Together We Can Eradicate Cancer." For more information, please visit: https://www.kureit.org

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA SELF STORAGE ASSOCIATION (CSSA)

The California Self Storage Association ("CSSA") is a non-profit trade association for the Self-Storage Industry in the State of California. The CSSA's mission is to promote a high standard of professionalism, to provide a unified voice for the Self-Storage Industry in the State of California, and to enhance the performance and quality of the services our industry has to offer, while providing leadership on issues which specifically affect our industry and state. CSSA strives to be the premier California resource for industry information, education, research, and technical expertise, with the overall goal of impacting the standard of conduct in the Self-Storage Industry in California. For more information on the California Self Storage Association, please visit: https://californiaselfstorage.org

