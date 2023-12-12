Kurt Kuntzelman Joins RS21 as Chief Defense and Space Officer

Industry Veteran will Drive RS21's Advanced Data Science and AI Initiatives in Key Markets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS21, a data science company that develops impactful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions across multiple sectors, including defense and space, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kurt Kuntzelman as its new Chief Defense and Space Officer. Kuntzelman has an impressive 33-year record of business development, program management, satellite operations and lifecycle expertise for multi-billion-dollar global space system networks. Further underscoring his expertise and leadership roles in these critical industries, he also currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Professional Aerospace Contractors Association (PACA) of New Mexico, is a Partner with Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy and shared insights at the recent NewSpace Nexus ShowSpace Summit.

"I'm super impressed with RS21's mission-driven and agile team," said Kuntzelman. "They've developed predictive AI and MLSecOps technology that originated in cancer research and applied it to satellite and ground system operations to win the Hyperspace Challenge, and then further refined through the Catalyst Accelerator and NewSpace Ignitor programs. I'm deeply aware of the threats facing space and ground systems and missions, and I'm grateful for this opportunity to lead this forward-thinking team."

Kuntzelman joins RS21 from Parsons Corporation, a prominent technology-focused government contractor, where he served as Vice President of Space Growth. His tenure at Parsons, where he oversaw the company's space-related business strategy and development in the defense and intelligence market, highlights his commitment to shaping the future of national security and global infrastructure.

"Kurt's got an incredible track record implementing big space projects for both the Defense Department and the U.S. Intelligence Community," said Charles Rath, RS21 President and CEO. "He's a master at bringing together teams from different nations, agencies and companies to work together, and he's exactly the kind of visionary leader we need to steer our defense and space initiatives."

Kuntzelman also made significant contributions to Braxton Science and Technology Group and had notable stints at TASC, Engility and SAIC. A retired Colonel from the U.S. Air Force, Kuntzelman's military career is marked by distinguished leadership in space operations, program management and logistics. His last active-duty assignment was as Chair of the Space Industry Study and Associate Professor at National Defense University's The Eisenhower School. A National Defense Fellow from MIT, Kuntzelman has a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and holds multiple master's degrees from the Air Force Institute of Technology and the University of South Dakota.

The appointment of Kuntzelman as Chief Defense and Space Officer demonstrates RS21's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the space and defense industries. His leadership is expected to propel the company to new heights in these critical sectors.

About RS21

RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring and intellectually honest. With teams in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC and distributed throughout the United States, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company three years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.

We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and maximize productivity using our comprehensive suite of mature technologies and methodologies that focus on human-centered AI and data analytics. By seamlessly integrating data and harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, we can reveal actionable insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity. For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.

Media Contact

Natalie Sommer, RS21, 1 5056151356, [email protected], https://rs21.io

SOURCE RS21