Kutting Weight Affirms That Popular Sauna Trend is More Than a Trend

Kutting Weight sauna suit clothing has been scientifically proven to contribute to a significantly increased metabolism (20.8%) and to facilitate greater weight loss (40.4%) when compared to exercise performed under similar conditions with no sauna suit clothing. Post this

Several of the most notable benefits include:

Enhanced endurance

Increased nutrient delivery to muscles decreases the depletion of glycogen stores

Increase in both heart rate and core temperature during workouts

Increased muscle hypertrophy through the prevention of protein degradation

Induction of heat shock proteins and hormetic response increases longevity in cells

Massive releases of growth hormone

Robust effects on the brain through hyperthermic conditioning

Increased storage and release of norepinephrine to improve attention and focus

Increased brain-derived neurotrophic factors (BDNF), causing the growth of new brain cells, improvements in information retention, and the amelioration of depression and anxiety

Heat training, recognized for its ability to improve performance and conditioning, has become increasingly popular among athletes. Well known UFC fighters Kevin Holland and Michael Chandler are among those who integrate heat training into their routines by wearing Kutting Weight, apparel.

Kutting Weight sauna suit clothing has been scientifically proven to contribute to a significantly increased metabolism (20.8%) and to facilitate greater weight loss (40.4%) when compared to exercise performed under similar conditions with no sauna suit clothing.

To access the Kutting Weight press kit, click here.

About Kutting Weight

At Kutting Weight, we specialize in sauna suits and fitness gear. Our suits, crafted from neoprene and similar materials, elevate body temperature, providing the same benefits as sitting in a sauna like increasing blood flow to the heart, improving cognitive function and increasing muscle mass. Our apparel raises the intensity of your workouts, resulting in higher caloric expenditure for longer periods after physical activity.

Media Contact

Emily Neglia, Marketing Maven, 8622198066, [email protected]

SOURCE Kutting Weight