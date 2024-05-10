Kutting Weight Affirms That Popular Sauna Trend is More Than a Trend

CEO of Kutting Weight, Dustin Zahursky, shares numerous benefits of heat therapy
LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recent years, saunas have become the hottest trend for more reasons than one. It is not just about relaxing or loosening up those muscles anymore - sauna and heat therapy provide many benefits.
Hyperthermic conditioning is the reasoning behind the sauna's rise to fame. Recognizing the advantages of heat therapy, Dustin Zahursky created an innovative sauna suit that allows users to enhance their workouts by combining them with the rich rewards gained through sauna sessions.
Several of the most notable benefits include:
Enhanced endurance
- Increased nutrient delivery to muscles decreases the depletion of glycogen stores
- Increase in both heart rate and core temperature during workouts
Increased muscle hypertrophy through the prevention of protein degradation
- Induction of heat shock proteins and hormetic response increases longevity in cells
- Massive releases of growth hormone
Robust effects on the brain through hyperthermic conditioning
- Increased storage and release of norepinephrine to improve attention and focus
- Increased brain-derived neurotrophic factors (BDNF), causing the growth of new brain cells, improvements in information retention, and the amelioration of depression and anxiety
Heat training, recognized for its ability to improve performance and conditioning, has become increasingly popular among athletes. Well known UFC fighters Kevin Holland and Michael Chandler are among those who integrate heat training into their routines by wearing Kutting Weight, apparel.
Kutting Weight sauna suit clothing has been scientifically proven to contribute to a significantly increased metabolism (20.8%) and to facilitate greater weight loss (40.4%) when compared to exercise performed under similar conditions with no sauna suit clothing.
About Kutting Weight
At Kutting Weight, we specialize in sauna suits and fitness gear. Our suits, crafted from neoprene and similar materials, elevate body temperature, providing the same benefits as sitting in a sauna like increasing blood flow to the heart, improving cognitive function and increasing muscle mass. Our apparel raises the intensity of your workouts, resulting in higher caloric expenditure for longer periods after physical activity.
