Kuula Launches Google Street View Feature to Capture Engaging Virtual Tours

Fresh upgrade enhances virtual tour creation when used in conjunction with the GPS-enabled RICOH THETA X award winning camera

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Kuula, the cutting-edge 360 virtual tour software company, has announced its new Google Street View feature to provide users a new way to capture immersive, engaging virtual tours for their business needs. Kuula's streamlined design makes publishing to Google Street View as simple as the touch of a button, opening the door to new opportunities for anyone with a 360 camera, including all RICOH THETA models.

Kuula has partnered with Ricoh, global technology leader that empowers digital workplaces, to allow for the seamless capture of high-quality and engaging content for use in virtual tour creation. The RICOH THETA 360-degree camera series are compatible with the Kuula platform, two of note include the RICOH THETA X and RICOH THETA Z1. Kuula's integration with Google Street View offers the ability to capture content with RICOH THETA cameras and easily upload images, placing them on a global street view map. The RICOH THETA X's built-in GPS allows for locations to be extracted from photos, providing accurate results for publishing.

Kuula's latest feature expands the way users can share their panoramas by enabling direct publication to Google Street View. The tool, accessible to both Kuula Pro and Business users, simplifies the process of bringing 360 photos to a global audience. It emphasizes simplicity and user-friendliness, making it easier than ever to connect and share immersive experiences with the world via Google Maps ecosystem.

"By including this new Google Street View feature within the Kuula platform, we are expanding our offerings for customers and providing them with new, innovative options to capture virtual tours for their businesses," says Bartek Drozdz, Co-Founder, Kuula. "Since launching the world's first consumer-oriented 360-degree camera in 2013, Ricoh has led the industry in the development of 360-degree imaging technology. The RICOH THETA 360-degree cameras have proven to be exceptional tools for professionals in various fields, including real estate, architecture, construction, art galleries, and education when used in conjunction with the Kuula platform."

The RICOH THETA 360-degree camera series offer the remarkable capability to capture professional looking 360-degree images and videos in a single shot. With its superior optical design and advanced image processing technology, the THETA series delivers high-quality results. Among the line-up, the RICOH THETA X stands out as the first of its kind, equipped with user friendly features such as a large OLED touch panel, external memory card support, replaceable battery, and built-in GPS capabilities. As the flagship model, RICOH THETA Z1 boasts excellent image and video quality, complemented by its impressive 1-inch CMOS sensor which contributes to its exceptional image quality and performance, particularly in low light situations.

You can learn more about Kuula's Google Street View feature by viewing our webinar that offers expert tips and a demonstration on how to use the platform with RICOH THETA cameras. Learn more about Kuula here, and more about the RICOH THETA 360-degree camera models here.

About Kuula

Kuula, a Santa Monica, CA-based company founded in 2016, offers cutting-edge 360 virtual tour editor software that is used by over 350,000 professionals, artists, and companies worldwide, with over 10,000,000 panoramic photo uploads and over 1 billion views. To learn more, please visit https://kuula.co/.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16 billion USD).

For further information, please visit ricoh360.com.

