Kuza Beach & Adventure Park Launches Its Water Park and Introduces the Full Experience Pass

"We are redefining the Cozumel experience. Our new Water Park and Full Experience Pass offer a seamless blend of adventure and amenities designed for every traveler," said Maria de los Angeles Rizo, Park Director. Post this

The new water park features slides, children's areas, pools, and relaxation zones designed for families, couples, and groups of friends looking to enjoy a full day of fun on the island.

In addition to the water park, the pass allows guests to enjoy a wide variety of experiences within Kuza, including beach access, recreational activities, relaxation spaces, and a buffet dining experience featuring Mexican flavors, along with included beverages during their stay.

The experience is designed for different visitor profiles:

Families looking for safe and fun activities for kids and adults

Couples interested in relaxation, beach time, and shared experiences

Groups of friends seeking entertainment and dynamic activities

Cruise visitors who want a complete experience in a single day

The park also offers amenities and services that elevate the guest experience, including lounge areas, beach loungers, shaded zones, guest services, changing rooms, and on-site customer support.

With this opening, Kuza Beach & Adventure Park continues to position itself as one of the destination's most complete attractions, blending entertainment, nature, and hospitality into an experience built for today's traveler.

Key Facts

Official launch of the Water Park in Cozumel

Access available through the Full Experience Pass

All-inclusive experience with food and drinks

Activities for families, couples, and groups

Beach access, pools, kids' areas, and relaxation zones

About Kuza Beach & Adventure Park

Kuza Beach & Adventure Park is one of the most complete parks in Cozumel, created to offer an all-inclusive experience that combines a water park, beach, adventure, and Mexican cuisine in one place. Through its different pass options, visitors can enjoy water activities, relaxation spaces, recreational experiences, and included food and beverages-all within a beautiful natural setting. Its concept focuses on comfort, fun, and accessibility for families, couples, and groups, making it one of the top choices for travelers looking for things to do in Cozumel.

Media Contact

Ana Mari Irabien, Kuza Beach & Adventure Park, 52 1 998 8744484, [email protected], https://kuzapark.com/

SOURCE Kuza Beach & Adventure Park