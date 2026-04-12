Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park revolutionizes the experience in the Mexican Caribbean with a water park and zipline circuit

"More than ever, travelers are looking for complete, versatile, and memorable experiences. At Kuzá, we've integrated fun, adventure, gastronomy, and service into a single offering that transforms the way Cozumel is experienced," said Claudia Sosa, Commercial Director of the Park. Post this

The new water park features slides, pools, kids' areas, and relaxation spaces designed for all ages, creating the perfect balance between fun and rest in a privileged natural setting.

Adrenaline is also a key part of this new phase: Kuzá has unveiled three zipline lines-the first stretching 274 meters, the second 151 meters, and the third 64 meters-inviting visitors to enjoy a unique aerial experience while soaring above the park's natural landscape from an exciting new perspective. This addition strengthens its adventure offering and expands the options for those seeking more than just a beach day.

In addition, the Kuzá Full Experience includes direct beach access, recreational activities, relaxation areas, and a culinary proposal that celebrates Mexican flavors, all under a concept of comfort and continuous service.

Designed to meet the latest tourism trends, Kuzá offers experiences for families seeking safe and memorable fun, couples looking for relaxation and shared moments, groups of friends in search of dynamic entertainment, and cruise visitors who need complete experiences in a limited amount of time.

The park features infrastructure and services designed to maximize the visitor experience, including lounge chairs, shaded areas, changing rooms, personalized service, and spaces created for comfort.

With these new attractions, Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park not only expands its offerings but also redefines how the destination is experienced, positioning itself as a benchmark for all-in-one entertainment in the Mexican Caribbean.

Key Facts

New Water Park in Cozumel

Newly opened zipline circuit

Launch of the Deluxe Pass + Water Park (all-inclusive)

Buffet dining and beverages included

Access to beach, pools, kids' areas, and relaxation zones

Experiences for families, couples, groups, and cruise visitors

About Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park

Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park is one of the most comprehensive parks in Cozumel, designed to offer an all-inclusive experience that combines a water park, beach, adventure, and Mexican gastronomy in one place. Through its different passes, visitors can enjoy water activities, relaxation spaces, recreational experiences, and food and beverages included-all within a natural environment.

Its concept focuses on providing comfort, fun, and accessibility for families, couples, and groups, positioning it as one of the top options for those looking for things to do in Cozumel during their visit. https://kuzapark.com/

Media Contact

Ana María Irabien, Public Relations KUZÁ BEACH AND ADVENTURE PARK, 52 9988744484, [email protected], KUZAPARK.COM

SOURCE Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park