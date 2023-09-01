KWA Analytics and Orchestrade Partner for ETRM Solution Delivery

Dale Emmerson, Global Lead - ETRM, at Orchestrade, said: "Orchestrade has always been focused on engineering the highest quality software and this partnership provides clients with access to a step-change ETRM platform combined with world leading project implementation." Tweet this

Orchestrade offers an award-winning top tier ETRM solution, specifically designed for today's ever-changing energy markets. KWA Analytics is an award-winning consultancy and one of the world's leading ETRM implementation specialists. Together, they will deliver transformative solutions for their global clients navigating the transition to new, efficient systems.

Phil Walsh, Director at KWA, shared his excitement about the collaboration, "KWA are extremely proud to be selected by Orchestrade as their ETRM delivery partner. We very much share Orchestrade's vision of the combined value of their open, highly performant architecture and KWA's track record of service delivery for sophisticated trading systems. I'm very excited to welcome Orchestrade to the leading systems that we provide services for. The opportunity to provide the trading and risk management community with an expanded range of high value system implementation, integration and advisory services is the key strategic aim of KWA."

Dale Emmerson, Global Lead - ETRM, at Orchestrade, said, "I have known the leadership team of KWA for a number of years and have always been impressed by their deep business and technical expertise around ETRM and their reputation in the market around client delivery. Orchestrade has always been focused on engineering the highest quality software and this partnership provides clients with access to a step-change ETRM platform combined with world leading project implementation. We are both motivated to improve the client experience."

NOTES TO EDITOR

ABOUT KWA ANALYTICS

Award-winning Technology Services and Advisory Firm KWA Analytics is a unique consultancy in its focus and experience in advising, implementing and supporting trading and risk management applications. KWA has unrivalled expertise in successful implementations across commodity and capital markets, and digital transformation projects, as well as defining market solutions that have become system industry standards.

About Orchestrade

Orchestrade is the market leading complete cross asset front-to-back trading and risk management platform. They are used by energy trading firms and leading financial institutions in North America, Europe and Asia to manage some of the world's most sophisticated trading strategies. Clients benefit from a real-time view of risk, consistent pricing, streamlined operations and a flexible, modern platform.

"One to watch" Energy Risk Awards 2023

"Best power trade management" Chartis Energy50 2023

"Best risk management technology" HFM European Services Awards 2023

"Best portfolio management system" Systems in the City Fintech Awards 2023

"Best Middle Office Solution" FTF News Technology Innovation Awards2023

"Best sell-side middle office platform" Waters Sell-Side Technology 2023

CONTACT

Media Contact

