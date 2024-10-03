KWA Construction Completes The Draper Apartments in Garland, Texas

"The Draper is an exciting accomplishment for us because it marks the completion of our fifth project with GroundFloor," said Brian Webster, President of KWA Construction. Post this

Designed by JHP Architecture, The Draper's resident amenities include a resort style pool with tanning deck, fitness center, business center, co-working lounge, resident lounge, private garages and covered parking. In unit amenities include, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, vinyl plank flooring and plush carpeting, and washer and dryers. The property is also is near the Downtown Garland DART station, providing public transportation access to points across Dallas-Fort Worth.

"We are so proud to be part of the Draper and being a small part of the revitalization of downtown Garland. The City of Garland is doing a phenomenal job encouraging growth. We are proud of how the Draper turned out — from the modern design to the quality of construction," said Brandon Bolin, CEO and President, GroundFloor Development. "We benefited from having an exceptional team on board, including the general contractor. When it comes to apartment construction in DFW, KWA has once again demonstrated that they can get the job done!"

KWA Construction and GroundFloor Development's previous projects include the Post Oak Apartments and Millennium Apartments located in McKinney, Texas and Dallas' Taylors Farm and Hillside West Apartments.

The Draper is located at 217 S Garland Ave. Garland, TX 75040, for more information on the community, visit http://liveatthedraper.com.

About KWA Construction

KWA Construction is a Dallas-based construction firm specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas. As general contractors, our team of experts remain dedicated to passionately developing our people, building great places and enhancing the lives of those around us. Founded in 2004, KWA has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal, as one of the fastest growing mid-sized companies in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal and recognized by the Better Business Bureau for our exemplary ethical conduct. For more information about KWA Construction, visit "The Draper is an exciting accomplishment for us because it marks the completion of our fifth project with GroundFloor," said Brian Webster, President of KWA Construction. "The Draper is able to continue to address the demand for quality housing in North Texas by delivering an additional 155 units to the City of Garland."

