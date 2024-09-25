KWA Construction Ranked #12 on The Dallas Business Journal's Fast 50 List for 2024

"Receiving this recognition the same year we celebrate our twenty-year anniversary exemplifies our unwavering dedication to being an industry-leading contracting firm and inspires our continued growth," said Brian Webster, President of KWA Construction. Post this

The Dallas Business Journal's annual Fast 50 program honors the fastest-growing private and public companies based in Dallas-Fort Worth. Companies are awarded based on revenue growth from the last 3 years with annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion.

About KWA Construction

KWA Construction is a Dallas-based construction firm specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas. As general contractors, our team of experts remain dedicated to passionately developing our people, building great places and enhancing the lives of those around us. Founded in 2004, KWA has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal, as one of the fastest growing mid-sized companies in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal and recognized by the Better Business Bureau for our exemplary ethical conduct. For more information about KWA Construction, visit www.kwaconstruction.com.

About the Dallas Business Journal

Founded in 1977, the Dallas Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. From breaking news to live events, the Business Journal serves its readers by helping them grow their businesses, advance their careers and simplify their professional lives. In addition to our weekly print publication, we also offer the annual Book of Lists, free daily morning and afternoon news updates via email, along with networking and awards events. The Business Journal is a division of American City Business Journals, the country's largest publisher of business publications. It is owned by Advance, a private, family-held business that invests in a broad range of media and technology companies.

