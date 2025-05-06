Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, Founder and CEO of RIFE International Named to Forbes Business Council

Being named to the Forbes Business Council is a prestigious honor. It reflects our team's mission to use clean energy innovation to drive sustainable impact. I look forward to sharing insights and collaborating with global leaders to build a more equitable and resilient future. Post this

From his early days in Ghana to becoming a Harvard recognized clean tech innovator, award-winning entrepreneur and global sustainability advocate, Osei-Sarpong's journey has been defined by vision, resilience, and purpose. As CEO of RIFE International, he leads a mission-driven organization with a global footprint committed to energy efficiency, renewable energy, and climate-smart solutions. Under his leadership, RIFE International has delivered clean energy and energy efficiency solutions to governments, Fortune 500 companies, and underserved communities—positively impacting millions of people and organizations, creating green jobs, and advancing environmental goals from United States to Africa.

"Being named to the Forbes Business Council is a profound honor and a testament to the incredible journey my team and I have undertaken. From my beginnings in Ghana to leading RIFE International on a global stage, I've seen firsthand how clean energy innovation can transform communities, create economic opportunity, and inspire environmental stewardship. Every project we deliver—from optimizing energy use in government facilities to building resilient energy systems for underserved regions—reinforces my belief that business can be a force for sustainable change. I look forward to collaborating with other global leaders to accelerate solutions that not only drive economic growth but also leave a lasting positive impact on our planet and its people."

Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, CEO & Founder, RIFE International.

As part of the Council, Osei-Sarpong will have the opportunity to share his expertise and insights through articles on Forbes.com and contribute to thought leadership panels alongside other leading voices in business and sustainability.

About RIFE International

RIFE International is an award-winning global climate tech and full-service energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable development firm. With headquarters in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and operations across Africa, Europe, and Asia, RIFE delivers optimized clean energy solutions for institutional, public, and private sector clients. The firm is driven by a mission to empower communities, create green jobs, and lead the world's transition to a sustainable energy future.

To learn more about RIFE International, visit https://rifeintl.com/

