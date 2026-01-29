Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, Founder and CEO of RIFE International, Receives Dual Global Honors from the Forttuna Group as a Sustainable Business Leader and Energy Innovator

"Being recognized as Sustainable Business Leader of the Year and named to the Forttuna Global 100 Power List as an Energy Innovator is both humbling and inspiring. These honors reflect RIFE International's mission to advance renewable energy and build a cleaner, more resilient planet." Post this

In parallel, Osei-Sarpong's inclusion on the Forttuna Global 100 Power List 2025 further underscores his global influence as an energy innovator. Selected from more than 1.5 million profiles, the recognition celebrates his role in advancing clean energy systems, sustainable infrastructure, and equitable green solutions worldwide. The honor was celebrated through a Times Square billboard campaign in New York City and a feature in Forttuna Global Magazine, cementing his status as a leading voice driving the global clean energy transition.

Under Osei-Sarpong's leadership, RIFE International has delivered a broad portfolio of high-impact clean energy and sustainability initiatives across the United States and Africa. In the United States RIFE has advanced innovative and high impact energy-efficiency and decarbonization efforts for government, commercial, and institutional facilities helping reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs, and support local climate mandates. The company continues to drive energy optimization efforts in millions of square feet of public and private infrastructure, contributing to clean-energy and emissions-reduction goals.

Internationally, RIFE has expanded its clean-energy footprint across Africa with renewable energy deployments, solar infrastructure, and sustainable energy initiatives that improve energy reliability, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen economic development particularly in underserved and energy-constrained communities. RIFE has also expanded its presence in Southeast Asia through a major $2 billion dollar clean-energy initiative, supporting large-scale renewable-energy deployment and sustainability infrastructure alongside companies like Apple, Amazon and Meta.

These efforts highlight Osei-Sarpong's commitment to practical, scalable solutions that empower communities, create jobs, expand green-workforce opportunities, and accelerate the global clean-energy transition.

"Being recognized as Sustainable Business Leader of the Year and named to the Forttuna Global 100 Power List 2025 as an Energy Innovator is both humbling and inspiring," said Kwabena Osei-Sarpong. "These acknowledgments reflect not only my personal journey but also the mission of RIFE International: to transform lives and economies by accelerating access to renewable energy and sustainable solutions. From my roots in Ghana to leading global climate initiatives, I remain committed to building a cleaner, fairer, and more resilient planet for generations to come."

About the Forttuna Group

The Forttuna Group is a Dubai-based global organization dedicated to recognizing excellence and leadership across business, sustainability, innovation, and social impact. Through flagship initiatives including the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards and the Forttuna Global 100 Power List, Forttuna honors leaders whose work demonstrates measurable global impact, industry transformation, and long-term value creation. Its platforms provide international visibility, credibility, and recognition to visionary leaders driving transformation across industries and regions worldwide.

About RIFE International

RIFE International is an award-winning global climate tech and full-service energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable development firm. With headquarters in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and operations across Africa, and Asia, RIFE delivers optimized clean energy solutions for institutional, public, and private sector clients. The firm is driven by a mission to empower communities, create green jobs, and lead the world's transition to a sustainable energy future.

To learn more about RIFE International, visit https://rifeintl.com/

Media Contact

RIFE PR Dept, RIFE International, 1 240-389-4187, [email protected]

SOURCE RIFE International