Kwabena Osei-Sarpong Named 2024 Maryland Most Admired CEO for Leadership in Sustainability and Energy Equity

Since founding RIFE International, Osei-Sarpong has led the company to achieve extraordinary success, including managing transformative multi-billion dollar clean energy partnerships and agreements spanning the United States, Africa and Asia, alongside company's like Apple, Amazon and Meta. His leadership has positioned RIFE International as a key player in addressing global energy and sustainability challenges, while fostering opportunities for businesses and communities to thrive.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a Maryland Most Admired CEO for the second time," said Osei-Sarpong. "This award is a testament to the dedication of the RIFE International team and our shared commitment to creating sustainable solutions that empower communities and transform lives."

In addition to his role at RIFE International, Osei-Sarpong serves in numerous prestigious advisory roles including appointments by the United States President as a member of the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA), providing strategic guidance to strengthen U.S.-Africa trade relations. He also served as an advisor to the United States Secretary of Commerce through the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Board Committee and was recently appointed to the World Trade Center Institute Board of Directors.

Recognized by the Harvard Business School Climate Symposium as an Inspiring Climate Change Trailblazer for his work in clean energy, and sustainability, Osei-Sarpong is also a passionate advocate for leadership, entrepreneurship, and clean energy innovation, frequently sharing his insights as a keynote speaker and panelist at global forums.

This latest honor follows a series of recent recognitions for Osei-Sarpong, including the 2024 International Leadership Award, 2024 Global Entrepreneur Award, 2024 Top 100 MBE Awards, 2024 Ubuntu Ambassadors Diaspora Award amongst others. These accolades reflect his deep commitment to fostering global collaboration, innovation, and sustainable economic development.

The 2024 Most Admired CEOs were selected by a panel of judges for their professional achievements, community service, and visionary leadership, as evidenced by compelling letters of recommendation.

