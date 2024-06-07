Kwedar & Co. Appoints D'Arla Tyler as Director of Public Relations & Client Services

"Our business has grown so much in the last few years," said Kwedar & Co. Founder and President Lauren Kwedar Cockerell. "We knew we needed to add a senior team member laser-focused on the client experience. We just had to find the right person. D'Arla Tyler is that person." Post this

"In turn, what we do best is provide powerful, customized strategic counsel, tactics and content to help fuel businesses as they grow and scale," continued Cockerell. "It's a winning formula, and our business has grown so much in the last few years. We knew we needed to add a senior team member laser-focused on the client experience. We just had to find the right person. D'Arla Tyler is that person."

As Director of Public Relations & Client Services, Tyler will develop and deliver PR and brand messaging strategies tailored to meet each client's unique goals, while serving as a personal liaison to support each client's needs. She began her career in public relations over two decades ago under the wing of legendary DFW PR executive, Paige Hendricks, after first working as a television news reporter and later as a promotion manager, at the NBC affiliate in Wichita Falls.

In a twist of fate, while Tyler was learning the ropes at Paige Hendricks Public Relations Inc., another PR neophyte began her career under the same mentorship — Lauren Kwedar Cockerell. The two PR professionals kept in touch after those early years in Fort Worth, and when Cockerell decided to add to the Kwedar & Co. team, she leapt at the chance to bring her old friend and colleague on board.

"D'Arla and I have genuine history together, so I know she's going to be the perfect addition to our team," said Cockerell. "She has a comprehensive understanding of public relations and a rare talent for finding just the right narrative for each client — and then strategically delivering that narrative to the best possible audience. And, she provides our clients with the luxury-style care they deserve."

Tyler said that joining Cockerell's team was an easy decision:

"Kwedar & Co. has such a well-earned reputation," said Tyler. "Lauren has put together an amazing team of top-tier talents who are great with clients and great with each other. Everyone brings such a level of professionalism and trust to their work every day. I am looking forward to this opportunity to work with amazing people, for exciting clients and to help propel this business forward."

After leaving Paige Hendricks' firm to "stay home" full-time with her growing family, Tyler continued over the years to utilize and sharpen her PR and marketing skills by working as an independent contractor for select clients. More recently, she worked for the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce, where she spent the last several years as Director of Events and in business development. There, she had the opportunity to support the business community at large, while serving the needs of the individual businesses and organizations that were members. Tyler had recently left the chamber out of a desire to return to public relations when Cockerell reached out.

"I find public relations to be extremely rewarding. I enjoy developing strategies that will support clients as they aim for their goals, and I love cheering them on in their successes," Tyler said. "Plus, I'm able to use my background in journalism to write and deliver compelling stories, but now I do it to help clients make real connections and move their businesses and dreams forward."

Tyler earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas in Denton.

ABOUT KWEDAR & CO.

Founded in 2017 by Fort Worth's Lauren Kwedar Cockerell, Kwedar & Co. provides a one-stop-shop for strategic communications, with expertise in PR and marketing strategic planning, media relations, branding, website structure and content, social media strategy, internal communications, research and writing assistance, community relations guidance, and more. With many decades of experience — and a StoryBrand® Guide certification — the experts at Kwedar & Co. deliver the public relations, marketing, and strategic communications execution you need to achieve balance and sustainability, taking you and your business to the next level.

For more information, visit kwedarco.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Lauren Kwedar Cockerell, Kwedar & Co., 1 817-405-9878, [email protected], https://www.kwedarco.com/

SOURCE Kwedar & Co.