KwickPOS Expands its Omni-Channel POS Ecosystem Through Integration with the Latest MagTek Hardware and Magensa Cloud Services

"The tDynamo (Gen II) has been a game-changer for our mobile solutions, and the DynaFlex II Go elevates this further with expanded capabilities and seamless integration," said Ming Ye, COO of KwickPOS. Post this

"The tDynamo (Gen II) has been a game-changer for our mobile solutions, and the DynaFlex II Go elevates this further with expanded capabilities and seamless integration," said Ming Ye, COO of KwickPOS. "As online sales continue to grow rapidly, integrating Magensa TokenExchange Connect and its advanced eCommerce features, including user-friendly iFrames, strengthens our offering and helps us stay ahead in the industry."

Magensa provides an extensive set of robust gateway solutions that seamlessly unify card-present and card-not-present transactions, securely delivering the data to designated endpoints. TokenExchange Connect, an eCommerce iFrame service, accelerates developers' ability to facilitate secure online transactions while simplifying complex security requirements. The Magensa Gateway services expand the convenience and diversity of in-person payment options to online and in-app environments. Supported payment methods include PayPal®, Venmo®, digital wallets such as Apple Pay® and Google Pay™, as well as Apple VAS® and Google™ SmartTap platforms.

KwickPOS offers a comprehensive browser-based Omni-Channel POS platform. The POS terminal, online ordering, back office, inventory, marketing tools, and enterprise management are housed in one system. This increases the flexibility between selected host devices, enclosures, and platforms. The application enables pay-at-the-table, line-busting, and central counter transactions perfect for restaurants, food trucks and busy retail environments.

"The successful integration of DynaFlex II Go and Magensa's TokenExchange Connect delivers an innovative leap forward in secure and streamlined payment acceptance," said Andy Deignan, CEO of MagTek. "Together, we're enabling merchants to effortlessly manage transactions, safeguard sensitive customer data, and confidently operate in today's dynamic marketplace."

The full KwickPOS solution is available now and includes the DynaFlex II Go, tablet with enclosure, and the KwickPOS application. For more information on the DynaFlex II Go, contact [email protected], call 562-546-6400, or go to www.magtek.com. For more information on the KwickPOS solution, contact [email protected], or go to www.kwickpos.com. Or if you are attending Transact ETA 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, April 2 - 4, 2025, visit MagTek and KwickPOS at booths #636 and #638.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA, please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About KwickPOS

KwickPOS is a leading B2B software company headquartered in Houston, TX. Founded in 2015 by Silicon Valley veterans with deep expertise in computer science and restaurant management, we specialize in delivering innovative, browser-based POS solutions tailored for restaurants and retailers of all sizes. Our platform empowers businesses to excel in management, marketing, and overall growth.

Leveraging the power of Linux and cloud technology, KwickPOS enables business owners to manage operations and monitor sales from anywhere, on any device. Our solutions are designed for speed, offering a personalized interface and unmatched features, all at an affordable price point.

With fully customizable, cutting-edge, all-in-one POS solutions, KwickPOS streamlines operations and enhances efficiency. Our mission is to build a reliable and sustainable POS ecosystem that helps businesses unlock their full potential and thrive in a competitive market.

KwickPOS Contact Details

Rain Lee

[email protected]

(832) 699-1886

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, Inc., 1 5625466400, [email protected], https://www.magtek.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE MagTek, Inc.