KwickPOS Selects MagTek and Magensa for Secure Mobile POS Payment and Gateway Services

"The ability to offer our customers more ways to pay in a small handheld device expands our target audience," said Ming Ye, COO, of KwickPOS. "The great thing about integrating with the tDynamo (Gen II) and using Magensa Services is, it allows us to easily swap out and grow with MagTek hardware and expand our offering."

tDynamo (Gen II) uses triple DEA encryption with DUKPT key management to secure transaction data. Built with the foundation of the MagneSafe Security Architecture leveraging encryption, authentication, and tokenization, transactions are securely sent through the Magensa Gateway to a wide array of leading payment processors while helping to reduce a merchant's PCI scope.

The Magensa Payment Protection Gateway service streamlines the development process, providing a robust and secure payment solution. By leveraging Magensa's L3 EMV certifications and device integration tools, KwickPOS supercharges their payments capabilities for card present, mobile, and e-commerce. The modular services provide developers with added flexibility to support Apple Pay and Google Pay for in-app and in-web, payment links, QR codes, PayPal, Venmo, and a variety of tokenization options including payment tokens and CardID tokens. Above all, merchants will be up and running faster with easy-to-integrate tools and excellent support services.

Andy Deignan, CEO of MagTek, enthusiastically endorsed KwickPOS's selection of MagTek and the tDynamo (Gen II) for their comprehensive restaurant solution. He highlighted the benefits, stating, "Coupling the reader with our Magensa Gateway Services will greatly enhance flexibility for connecting to leading payment processors and simplifying the integration of MagTek hardware." Deignan further emphasized, "By offering accessories like the OtterBox uniVERSE adaptor, connecting the reader to an iPad, iPhone, or Android device is simplified without sacrificing ruggedness and ease of use."

The KwickPOS application is built for ordering and pay-at-the-table, ideal for busy restaurants and ensures a seamless dining experience. Servers equipped with the device are enabled to process payments directly at the table, improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The KwickPOS handheld device provides multiple options for delivering receipts to customers. Merchants can choose to email or text digital receipts directly to customers for convenience or route to a receipt printer for a physical copy.

The full KwickPOS solution is available now and includes the tDynamo (Gen II), iPad device, OtterBox Adaptor, and KwickPOS application. For more information on the tDynamo (Gen II) contact [email protected], call 562-546-6400, or go to www.magtek.com. For more information on the KwickPOS solution, contact [email protected], go to www.kwickpos.com or visit their booth at National Restaurant Association Show (Booth #6373), May 18 - 21, 2024 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

About KwickPOS

KwickPOS is B2B software company based in Houston, TX. Our company was founded in 2015 by Silicon Valley alums with extensive background and experience in computer science and restaurant management. They designed a browser-based POS system that supports restaurants and retailers of all sizes to achieve success in management, marketing, and all-around development.

Powered by Linux system and cloud technology, business owners could run business and monitoring sales from anywhere, and any device. Our products and services deliver the quickest response with the personalized interface and unmatched product features while keeping the most affordable price.

Our fully customizable, cutting edge, all-in-one POS Solutions provide efficient and streamlined management. KwickPOS aims to build a highly reliable and sustainable POS ecosystem to help all businesses unleash their full potential.

