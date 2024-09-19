Kwik Lok and Trustwell Partner to Deliver Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability

"We are excited and proud to partner with Kwik Lok on one of the most impactful traceability efforts to move the industry forward bringing Trustwell's industry-leading FoodLogiQ Traceability engine together with Kwik Lok's established track record for innovation." - Katy Jones, CEO - Trustwell Post this

By combining Kwik Lok's closure labels with the advanced data capabilities of Trustwell's FoodLogiQ Traceability software, we are offering a more robust solution for food manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

THIS PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE BUSINESSES TO:

Scan to Enhance Product Safety: Placing a two-dimensional code on a Kwik Lok closure label at the time of product packing which will help identify and address potential risks at the item level throughout the supply chain, ensuring that products meet the highest safety standards.

Streamline Tracing and Simpler Regulatory Compliance: Our combined offerings simplify tracing compliance with complex food safety regulations such as FSMA and Sunrise 2027, reducing the burden on businesses and minimizing the risk of costly recalls. Customers already using Kwik Lok closing machines may already be "label ready" cutting down on the cost of compliance.

Build Consumer Trust: By providing greater transparency into the supply chain, we help businesses build trust with consumers and foster long-term loyalty.

Expand Marketing and Branding: Open up branding and promotional opportunities to help grow cart size.

"We are excited and proud to partner with Kwik Lok on one of the most impactful traceability efforts to move the industry forward," Katy Jones, CEO of Trustwell said. "At Trustwell, we envision a future where traceability data can be leveraged at every point along the farm-to-fork journey to build safer, more sustainable food supply chains, meet modern traceability requirements, and provide consumers with the information they need to feed their families. We see this partnership as an ideal opportunity to bring Trustwell's data-forward approach and industry-leading FoodLogiQ Traceability software together with Kwik Lok's established track record for innovation, moving one step closer to that future."

KEY BENEFITS OF THE PARTNERSHIP:

End-to-End Visibility: Gain complete visibility into your supply chain, from packing to the consumer's table.

Efficient Recall Management: Reduce the time and costs associated with recalls by using your two-dimensional code on a Kwik Lok closure label along with Trustwell's streamlined data processes.

Expert Support: Benefit from Kwik Lok's and Trustwell's team of experts who provide guidance and support to ensure successful implementation and ongoing use.

"We are thrilled to partner with Trustwell to deliver enhanced value to our customers," said Chris Latta, New Business Development Director at Kwik Lok. "Together, we can provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the critical needs of the food industry in a cost-effective way that build consumer trust."

To learn more, visit: https://www.kwiklok.com/scan-trace-trust/

About Kwik Lok:

Founded in 1954, Kwik Lok is the global market leader in bag closures. The company produces billions of bag closures every year for baking and produce industries and the machinery for customers to print and apply closures. Kwik Lok brings 70 years of expertise to deliver advanced engineering and trusted design. Kwik Lok is owned by third-generation family leadership, with a vision to drive greater sustainability in the industry. Learn more at http://www.kwiklok.com.

About Trustwell:

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

Media Contact

Lydia Adams, Trustwell, 210-367-8968, [email protected], https://trustwell.com

Karen Reed, Kwik Lok, 509-248-4770, [email protected], https://www.kwiklok.com/

SOURCE Trustwell