KWIKOM Begins Construction to Bring Fiber Internet to Edgerton

According to Zach Peres, President and Founder of KWIKOM, "We were among the first to invest in rural broadband throughout the region, and have always been dedicated to bringing world-class broadband service to historically underserved areas."

Edgerton residents will be able to receive up to 2 Gbps, and businesses up to 10 Gbps of symmetric Internet speed, as well as an array of phone and video services. And with a state-of-the-art 100 Gbps backbone design, this network is future-proof and allows us to scale up quickly to support the growing needs and bandwidth demands of the future.

Mike Brigman, COO of WANRack, KWIKOM's parent company added "KwiKom's investment in Edgerton exemplifies our dedication to digital equity, ensuring that historically underserved areas receive the high-quality, reliable internet they deserve. With our state-of-the-art, scalable fiber-optic network, we are not just meeting the immediate needs of Edgerton but also preparing for the demands of the future. We believe that access to robust internet is not just a service; it's a catalyst for growth, education, and progress."

KWIKOM's contractor, Utilisource, will be constructing the fiber network throughout town over the coming months.

KWIKOM Communications, headquartered in Iola, Kansas, has delivered fast, affordable, and reliable Internet and phone services to homes and businesses in and around Kansas since 2004. Their fixed wireless network covers over 30,000 square miles, encompassing over 75 counties in Kansas and surrounding states. KWIKOM has been steadily expanding its fiber network since 2017, bringing high-speed connectivity to an increasing number of communities across Kansas.

