KWIKOM Continues to Connect Franklin County with Construction in Wellsville

Paul Bean of Franklin County Development Council says, "Wellsville is the fastest growing community in Franklin County. KWIKOM is an active and important partner in this growth. The services provided by KWIKOM are critical to existing businesses and important to attracting more commercial and retail businesses to the community. This service is also important to this progressive community's residential and educational needs."

KWIKOM's state-of-the-art, scalable infrastructure in Wellsville is an important continuation of its ongoing broadband investments over the past decade. By delivering fiber Internet to Wellsville, KWIKOM is ensuring high bandwidth business and residential needs like telehealth and distance learning will be met now, and in the future. Internet services are anticipated to be available to Wellsville customers by late 2023.

KWIKOM will offer symmetrical broadband packages ranging from 100 Mbps to 2 Gbps for residents and up to 10 Gbps for businesses in addition to an array of phone and video options. Businesses and anchor institutions will also have access to customizable Dedicated Internet Access packages across our resilient and highly redundant fiber-optic network.

KWIKOM appreciates and values the relationships we have developed with the residents, businesses, and leaders in Wellsville over the past decade as we have grown our broadband product throughout the City and surrounding rural areas. We are excited to bring our fiber-optic services alongside the world-class customer service, technical support, and professional installation our Wellsville customers and partners have come to expect from us. We sincerely thank our employees, friends, and customers in Wellsville for your longstanding support of our mission. Please say hello to our employees as they work throughout the city, and stay tuned for future updates as our construction teams advance.

KWIKOM Communications, headquartered in Iola, Kansas, has delivered fast, affordable, and reliable Internet and phone services to homes and businesses in and around Kansas since 2004. Their fixed wireless network covers over 30,000 square miles, encompassing over 75 counties in Kansas and surrounding states. KWIKOM has been steadily expanding its fiber network since 2017, bringing high-speed connectivity to an increasing number of communities across Kansas.

