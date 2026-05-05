KYBER1 Launches to Expand Access to Commerce Media for Retailers and Data Owners

"Commerce media does not stop with owned channels, but most activation models do," said Phil Guay, Founder and CEO of KYBER1. "A much broader set of organizations should be able to participate in this growth. Many already have the data. What they need is a practical way to bring it to market." Post this

KYBER1 was built to address that gap.

The company enables retailers and data-rich organizations to transform first-party commerce signals into privacy-safe audiences that can be activated beyond owned channels. Its approach emphasizes governed access, interoperability, and closed-loop measurement tied to business outcomes, without requiring partners to build full retail media networks.

"Commerce media does not stop with owned channels, but most activation models do," said Phil Guay, Founder and CEO of KYBER1. "A much broader set of organizations should be able to participate in this growth. Many already have the data. What they need is a practical way to bring it to market."

KYBER1 focuses on the "middle" of the market—organizations with strong data assets but limited access to scalable activation and buyer demand. At the same time, brands and agencies face increasing fragmentation when trying to access high-quality commerce audiences beyond major platforms.

The company's commerce-first, agentic-designed model supports more coordinated and repeatable activation workflows, helping partners move from data to activation and from activation to measurable revenue.

KYBER1 is entering the market through pilot programs with select partners, focused on assessing data readiness, defining activation-ready audiences, and testing off-site use cases designed to demonstrate clear business value.

"We believe many data owners are closer than they think," said Luc Cormier, VP Marketing and Customer Success at KYBER1. "They don't need to rebuild their entire stack to get started. They need a credible first use case and a way to prove results."

KYBER1 is also a founding member of AgenticAdvertising.org, supporting the development of open standards such as the Ad Context Protocol (AdCP), which aims to enable more interoperable activation and measurement across the advertising ecosystem.

The company is now opening discussions with retailers, commerce media teams, and data owners interested in exploring new audience and revenue opportunities.

To book an early conversation: [email protected]

To learn more, visit www.kyber1.com

Media contact: Luc Cormier, VP Marketing ([email protected])

About KYBER1

KYBER1 helps retailers and other data-rich organizations turn first-party commerce data into privacy-safe revenue opportunities. Its commerce-first, agentic-designed platform helps partners bring valuable commerce audiences to market, activating them beyond owned channels with governed access, practical execution, and measurable business outcomes.

Media Contact

David Davies, KYBER1, 1 2507447415, [email protected], www.kyber1.com

SOURCE KYBER1