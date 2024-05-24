Kyle Speller to return as Emcee for the 2024 Denver Miles for Melanoma 5K!

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce that Kyle Speller will be returning to emcee the annual Miles for Melanoma Denver 5K event on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Sloan Lake Park. Kyle will welcome guests to the opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 AM MT and kick off the 5K which starts at 9 AM MT. The 5K walk/race will bring together the Denver-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $85,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

