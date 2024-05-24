Kyle Speller to return as Emcee for the 2024 Denver Miles for Melanoma 5K!

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce that Kyle Speller will be returning to emcee the annual Miles for Melanoma Denver 5K event on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Sloan Lake Park. Kyle will welcome guests to the opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 AM MT and kick off the 5K which starts at 9 AM MT. The 5K walk/race will bring together the Denver-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $85,000 in support of critical melanoma research.
In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.
The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the Denver event this June. Local sponsors include Advanced Dermatology, Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Clarity Dermatology, Colorado Center for Dermatology, Colorado University Cancer Center, Elevation Dermatology, Intermountain Health, Novartis, Pfizer and Wallaroo. Our 2024 National Sponsor is National Prevention Partner, Neutrogena.
All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2024 Denver Miles for Melanoma. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:59 pm MT.
About the Melanoma Research Foundation
The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.
The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.
