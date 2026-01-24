Kyoto's Interactive Tonkatsu Sensation "Ten no Meshi" Opens First International Location in Los Angeles on January 29

Entertainment Meets Authentic Japanese Cuisine: Experience Live Cooking Performances and Tableside Wagyu Grilling in the Heart of Sawtelle

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ten no Meshi, Kyoto's beloved interactive restaurant specializing in premium WAGYU beef katsu and traditional TONKATSU, is opening its first international location in Los Angeles on January 29, 2026. A soft opening period will be held from January 21 through January 28.

Transforming Dining into an Experience Ten no Meshi breaks the mold of traditional, quiet tonkatsu restaurants. With vibrant hospitality and live cooking performances, every meal becomes an unforgettable experience.