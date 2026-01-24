Kyoto's Interactive Tonkatsu Sensation "Ten no Meshi" Opens First International Location in Los Angeles on January 29

Entertainment Meets Authentic Japanese Cuisine: Experience Live Cooking Performances and Tableside Wagyu Grilling in the Heart of Sawtelle
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ten no Meshi, Kyoto's beloved interactive restaurant specializing in premium WAGYU beef katsu and traditional TONKATSU, is opening its first international location in Los Angeles on January 29, 2026. A soft opening period will be held from January 21 through January 28.
Transforming Dining into an Experience Ten no Meshi breaks the mold of traditional, quiet tonkatsu restaurants. With vibrant hospitality and live cooking performances, every meal becomes an unforgettable experience.
5 Entertainment Experiences to Enjoy:
- Live Kitchen Performance: Watch and hear the sizzle as katsu fries and witness the satisfying crunch as it's sliced fresh.
- Interactive Cooking at Your Table: Grill your WAGYU beef katsu to perfection on a sizzling hot stone.
- Theatrical Service: Enjoy the lively "yoisho!" as toppings like scallops and ikura are added to your meal.
- 6 Custom Seasonings: Discover your perfect flavor with house-made sauce, wasabi soy sauce, and more.
- Vibrant Atmosphere: Experience authentic Japanese cuisine served with smiles and energy in a welcoming space.
Kyoto Craftsmanship Meets LA Style While maintaining traditional techniques from the Kyoto flagship, the Los Angeles location features a menu adapted for local tastes, offering a feast for all five senses. The process is inherently Instagram-worthy, allowing guests to capture the sizzling action.
Restaurant Information
- Name: Ten no Meshi Los Angeles
- Address: 2006 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
- Grand Opening: January 29, 2026
- Hours: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm
- Instagram: @tennomeshi.la.official
Media Contact
Takeshi Yamamura, Ten no Meshi Los Angeles, 1 +1 (843) 422-2796, [email protected], https://shop.tennomeshi.com/tonkatsu
SOURCE Ten no Meshi Los Angeles
