Kyowa Hakko Bio Celebrates Grand Opening of Expanded Cognizin® Citicoline Manufacturing Facility in Hofu, Japan

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Hakko Bio) & Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc (Kyowa), a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings), is thrilled to announce the celebration of the grand opening of its expanded citicoline manufacturing facilities at the Kyowa Hakko Bio Yamaguchi Production Center, situated in Hofu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Hakko Bio) & Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc (Kyowa), a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings), is thrilled to announce the celebration of the grand opening of its expanded citicoline manufacturing facilities at the Kyowa Hakko Bio Yamaguchi Production Center, situated in Hofu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. The momentous occasion, marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Kyowa Hakko Bio President and CEO, Ms. Yuki Kanzaki, underscored the pivotal role of Cognizin in the company's future success.

Cognizin, a premium citicoline brand, has a rich history of global use in enhancing cognitive function in health foods. With the global population aging and the rapid growth of the e-sports market, which is expected to expand at an annual rate of 7% between 2018 and 2023, the demand for citicoline has surged, especially in the United States, where it is sought-after for use in supplements and functional food & beverages.

Kyowa Hakko Bio's expansion of citicoline manufacturing capacity not only meets this growing demand but also establishes a resilient global supply network catering to pharmaceutical and health food manufacturers. Moreover, the Kirin Group is excited about integrating citicoline into its upcoming product development initiatives, further solidifying its commitment to health and well-being.

In her address during the opening celebration, Ms. Yuki Kanzaki, President and CEO of Kyowa Hakko Bio, highlighted the importance of Cognizin and this momentous day for the company's future growth. She emphasized that through the stable supply of citicoline, Kyowa Hakko Bio continues to contribute to improving cognitive health, focus, and attention, addressing essential aspects of overall well-being.

Event Highlights:

Date: November 28, 2023

Location: Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. Yamaguchi Production Center, Hofu City , Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

Kyowa Hakko Bio remains dedicated to leveraging its cutting-edge fermentation technology, honed over many years, to become a "global specialty fermentation manufacturer" with multiple cost-competitive product pipelines, further enhancing its leadership in the industry.

For more information about Kyowa Hakko USA and Cognizin®, please visit kyowa-usa.com or cognizin.com

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko Bio CO., LTD. (Kyowa Hakko Bio)

Kyowa Hakko Bio CO., LTD. is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, and a leading company in the research, development, and production of innovative bioactive ingredients. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and customer satisfaction, Kyowa Hakko Bio specializes in the development and production of amino acids, nucleic acids, and fermentation-derived ingredients, including human milk oligosaccharides. The company's mission is to contribute to the well-being of people around the world by providing high-quality, safe, and effective ingredients for various industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. We strive to contribute to the health and well-being of people around the world by creating new value through the pursuit of advances of life sciences and technologies. For more information, visit http://www.kyowahakko-bio.co.jp/english/

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 70 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, stanieich@kyowa-usa.com, kyowa-usa.com

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA