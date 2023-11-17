Kyowa Hakko Educates the Educators on Cognizin® Citicoline and brain health supplements during a unique event in New York City

Trail-blazing women of science, education and influence empowered dietitians and nutritionists with crucial facts on science, branded ingredients, dietary supplements, regulations, and market trends.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading international health ingredient manufacturer Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. celebrated a first-of-its-kind event in New York City on November 8th, embracing the company's vision of improving people's health while addressing the increasing interest in brain health supplements.

With consumer demand for brain health supplements on the rise, the Neuro Navigators event was a meeting of the minds where experts and authorities of science, education and influence debunked some of the myths surrounding dietary supplements and presented facts backed by science and regulations to an engaged audience of dietitians and nutritionists.

Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN and Vice President Global Brand Marketing for Kyowa Hakko, U.S.A., Inc., led the conversation with opening remarks that covered the overall state of the industry where 74 percent of U.S. adults have reported taking supplements, according to the 2023 CRN Consumer Survey in Dietary Supplement.

Along with keynote speaker, nationally recognized Keri Glassman, MS, RD, CDN, panelists and guest speakers at the event included Danielle Citrolo, PharmD and VP Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Kyowa Hakko, U.S.A., Inc.; Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN and Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen; Hannah Margaret Allen, panel, Q&A moderator and head of content at mindbodygreen; Crystal Webber, MS, RD and & Chief Innovation Officer of FIG - Formulation Innovations Group, Diana Morgan, MS, CISSN and Vice President Global Regulatory & Government Affairs for Nutrabolt® and Amy Gorin, MS, RDN and CEO of Master the Media.

Attendees heard exciting discussions about choosing the right supplements as one of the tools at people's disposal to achieve optimal brain health. They also learned that although there are different things to look for in a label, highlighting these three items: branded ingredients, third-party certifications and regulated claims are key when searching for trustworthy supplements. There was great interest in the discussions on the power of research to validate the studies behind supplements. Kyowa Hakko's branded ingredient Cognizin® Citicoline is a case in point due to its over 30 clinical studies.

Discussions about the regulation of the supplement industry, which the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) oversees under its subcategory of food, received a great reception among attendees due in part to the recent surge in news articles discussing the role of dietitians and experts endorsing products - transparency was the key take-away.

Gummies and guiding consumers on how to choose better ones was the talk of the day as one of the market trends that are here to stay. Finally, the main goal of the event, educating healthcare professionals on assessing and identifying supplements with the best-quality ingredients and effective doses while ensuring they have the right tools to guide their clients responsibly, was achieved.

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. President, Gerard Adams, in a post event interview indicated the Kirin Group's (parent company of Kyowa Hakko) values were exemplified during the event with a display of passion, integrity and diversity. "From the participation and enthusiasm of both the livestream and in-person audience to the transparency, with which we pride ourselves on as the trusted supplier and partner for our customers and consumers, combined with the diversity of these women of science-focused event, supported everything that we passionately believe in."

