Kyowa Hakko Presents New Findings on Cognizin® Citicoline at ILSI Europe's 5th Symposium on Nutrition for the Ageing Brain

The presentation, led by Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA, and Eri Nakazaki, PhD, Manager in the Health Science Department at Kirin Holdings, reviewed key outcomes from randomized controlled trials, neuroimaging studies, and behavioral assessments. A new study presented at ILSI Europe provided confirmatory evidence of Cognizin® Citicoline's effectiveness in supporting attention and focus in healthy middle-aged adults. Specifically, the findings demonstrated improvements in:

Sustained reaction time

Sustained cognitive performance, including alertness, processing speed, and cognitive stamina

Rapid Visual Information Processing (RVIP) reaction time

Citrolo's session also provided insights into citicoline's mechanisms of action, including its role in phospholipid metabolism, neurotransmitter synthesis, and mitochondrial function, all essential for optimal brain performance.

"Cognizin® is backed by decades of clinical and preclinical research," said Citrolo. "We're proud to share our latest findings with the global scientific community and continue contributing to the evidence base for nutrition and cognitive health."

Nakazaki also presented a scientific poster further detailing new clinical findings demonstrating the effectiveness of Cognizin® in supporting sustained attention and information processing in healthy middle-aged adults — key cognitive functions that are clinically relevant for maintaining cognitive health and brain resilience across the lifespan.

"Cognizin® represents a science-driven solution to support brain health at any age," said Nakazaki. "Our findings reinforce the value of Cognizin® as a nutritional intervention that aligns with the goals of healthy cognitive aging. Through both our oral presentation and poster, we aimed to demonstrate how Cognizin® contributes meaningfully to the broader conversation on nutrition for the aging brain."

Kyowa Hakko will also be participating at IFT FIRST in Chicago July 13-16. Attendees interested in learning more about the latest science behind Cognizin® can visit booth #S3037 to speak with members of the team. The Kyowa Hakko booth will also feature its branded glutathione ingredient, Setria®, which has been shown to increase glutathione levels in the blood to support detoxification, immune health, respiratory health, and skin health. As the top-selling, clinically studied form of branded glutathione, Setria® is used in more than 100 commercially available products globally.

At Naturaltech in São Paulo, Brazil, earlier this month, Puravida's Glutationa featuring Setria® received a third-place Food, Beverage, and Supplements Award as a natural and healthy product that best aligns with trends in innovation among 500 products that participated.

About the Speakers

Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, brings nearly 13 years of experience in regulatory affairs and clinical development in the nutraceuticals industry. Based in New York, she guides Kyowa's scientific communication and regulatory compliance strategies across the Americas.

Eri Nakazaki, with a Ph.D. in nutritional neuroscience, has led groundbreaking research on citicoline's neurological benefits and now works to expand the impact of Cognizin® globally through both science and innovation.

About Kyowa Hakko Bio CO., LTD. (Kyowa Hakko Bio)

Kyowa Hakko Bio CO., LTD. is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, and a leading company in the research, development, and production of innovative bioactive ingredients. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and customer satisfaction, Kyowa Hakko Bio specializes in the development and production of amino acids, nucleic acids, and fermentation-derived ingredients, including human milk oligosaccharides. The company's mission is to contribute to the well-being of people around the world by providing high-quality, safe, and effective ingredients for various industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. We strive to contribute to the health and well-being of people around the world by creating new value through the pursuit of advances of life sciences and technologies. For more information, visit http://www.kyowahakko-bio.co.jp/english/.

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 75 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. Cognizin® can be sold as a dietary ingredient for supplements, foods, and beverages in the United States and is approved as a novel food ingredient in the EU for food supplements. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Setria® Glutathione

Setria® Glutathione, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and innovative form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted because of poor lifestyle choices, stress, or natural aging. Called the "standout antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through an innovative fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is vegetarian, GRAS, and allergen-free. For more information, visit setriaglutathione.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Erin Robbins, MarketPlace, 314-366-3562, [email protected], https://kyowa-usa.com/

