Kyowa Hakko USA Celebrates Brain Awareness Week and highlights Cognizin® Citicoline's Cognitive benefits for Long-Term Brain Performance

Although the brain makes up just 2% of body weight, it is at the center of everything we do—driving decision-making, managing tasks, and navigating life's challenges. Cognizin® Citicoline supports this powerful organ through advanced nootropic innovation. Its patented form of citicoline is a vital nutrient found naturally in every cell of the body. It supports essential brain functions by preserving cell membranes and facilitating communication between neurons.

"Cognizin® offers a comprehensive solution when mental performance and cognitive longevity are most important," stated Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, Vice President of Global Marketing at Kyowa Hakko USA. She added, "This Brain Awareness Week, we are honored to promote the significance of proactive brain health with a clinically researched ingredient that fits various lifestyles. Together, let's prioritize brain health and redefine what it means to thrive every day."

Recent scientific studies have underscored the importance of citicoline in promoting long-term cognitive health. Beyond daily benefits such as helping to improve focus and attention, Cognizin® addresses brain aging by supporting cellular integrity and long-term brain health. Whether preparing for exams, powering through work deadlines, or seeking sustained brain health into your golden years, Cognizin® is scientifically engineered to support your cognitive needs.

Kyowa Hakko USA has reinforced its position as a leading supplier of Cognizin® by securing its fourth U.S. patent for this powerful nootropic ingredient. This latest patent focuses on methods helping to improve cognitive performance, attention, and motor function. It represents a noteworthy advancement in the field of cognitive health ingredients.

Cognizin® is formulated for ultimate convenience and accessibility and is available in various delivery systems to fit any lifestyle:

● Capsules—Optimal for those seeking a quick, daily cognitive supplement.

● Powdered Supplements—Easily mixed into smoothies or beverages for effortless integration into your diet.

● Functional Beverages—Support brain health on-the-go with ready-to-drink options infused with Cognizin®.

Already trusted by over 300 products worldwide, Cognizin® is becoming the gold standard for cognitive support across the health and wellness industry. Look for Cognizin on the label.

Visit Cognizin.com to learn more about Cognizin® Citicoline, its clinical research-backed benefits, and where to find products that include it.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com/.

