Kyowa Hakko USA Launches First Supplement Containing IMMUSE™ in Mexico

We're so excited to have partnered with the Quifaest team to give consumers throughout Mexico a novel option with our first launch in this market." Tweet this

"Consumers around the globe are looking for new opportunities to elevate their immune health to ensure that they can power through their days feeling their best," said Karen Todd, MBA, RD, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc. "We're so excited to have partnered with the Quifaest team to give consumers throughout Mexico a novel option with our first launch in this market."

IMMUSE™ is Kyowa's postbiotic that delivers a breakthrough approach to more comprehensive immune support. Over 30 published clinical studies, including 15 human trials, support IMMUSE™ as an immune activator. This means that the ingredient proactively supports the immune system through a novel method of action that activates pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells)*.

The pDC, a rare type of immune cell, functions as a key leader of the immune system and has been shown to activate pivotal cells, such as NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells, for a more comprehensive approach to immune support*.

Founded in 2002, Quifaest is committed to manufacturing food supplements and pharmaceutical-grade herbal medicines and remedies that feature state-of-the-art ingredients, all to bring excellence in nutrition to Mexico.

"I am so glad to announce that IMMUSE™ is now available in Mexico," Quifaest Group CEO Marciano Mateos said. "Our corporate mission has found a perfect match with Kyowa. This is a great partnership that will promote dietary supplements that are manufactured with very high-quality ingredients supported by science."

The product will be sold at QuifaHealth stores in malls throughout the Mexico City area, and Quifaest is anticipating additional distribution. Please visit http://www.Dgreen.com.mx

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About IMMUSE™

IMMUSE™ is a postbiotic that delivers a new, breakthrough approach to broad range immune support*. As a clinically researched immune activator* supported by 30 published studies, including 15 human trials, IMMUSE™ proactively supports the immune system through a novel method of action that activates pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells)*. The pDC, a rare type of immune cell, functions as a key leader of the immune system and has been shown to activate pivotal cells such as NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells, for a more comprehensive approach to immune support*. Its unique mechanism of action, discovered by Kyowa Hakko's parent company Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd., is opening doors for discovering postbiotics concerning immune health.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, EYEMUSE™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

About Quifaest

Experts in the manufacturing of food supplements and pharmaceutical grade herbal medicines and remedies, Quifaest's products are all developed by an innovative scientific and technical team that select state-of-the-art ingredients according to their needs. The company has the technical and scientific capacity to register, develop, manufacture, distribute, and market its products throughout the Mexican market.

Media Contact

Karen Todd, Kyowa Hakko USA, 7343553073, [email protected], www.immusehealth.com

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA