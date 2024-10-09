Kyowa Hakko USA Receives U.S. Patent for Cognizin® Citicoline, Cementing Its Position as the Gold Standard Ingredient for Cognitive Health

"Receiving this patent underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in nootropic ingredients," said Karen E. Todd, RD & Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Kyowa Hakko. Post this

Patent Title: ADMINISTRATION OF CITICOLINE TO IMPROVE COGNITIVE PERFORMANCE, ATTENTIONAL PERFORMANCE, AND MOTOR FUNCTION Patent Number: [US 12115181]

With this patent, product manufacturers in the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries can now include citicoline in their formulations with more confidence than ever before. Manufacturers can reach new consumers knowing that they have IP protection. Cognizin® is committed to consumers receiving the cognitive benefits claimed on product labels when it is used consistent with clinical trial dosages, we believe it makes it the gold standard for citicoline ingredients.

"Receiving this patent underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in nootropic ingredients," said Karen E. Todd, RD & Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Kyowa Hakko. "The claims in this patent align with consumers' demand for exceptional ingredients in functional foods, beverages, and supplements." This is the fourth patent added to the existing lineup of Cognizin patents, which includes: US 11583546, US 11738037, US 10905705.

Cognizin® Citicoline extensive research over the past 30 years supports its ability to support mental energy, memory, and maintain healthy brain metabolism by supporting neurotransmitters. Unlike stimulants such as caffeine, Cognizin® delivers these benefits without causing jitters or crashes, making it an ideal ingredient for a wide range of products.

Key Benefits of Cognizin® Citicoline:

Efficacy: Supports both speed, accuracy, and attention in healthy individuals.

Optimal Dosage: 250mg to 500mg per day,

Versatile Application: Neutral in taste, water-soluble, and stable in heat, Cognizin® can be easily incorporated into various product formats, including beverages, foods, gummies, capsules, and candies.

Clean Label: Trusted by more than 200 functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements, Cognizin® contains no food additives, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

"We were thrilled to be able to formulate with Cognizin® in our latest cognitive gummy, Matcha Mind," said Paula Sandoval, VP of Operations at Goli® Nutrition. "Their latest patent demonstrates its commitments to producing hiqh quality ingredients and the seamless formulation process."

This patent further distinguishes Cognizin® as setting the standard for citicoline and ensures manufacturers who choose it are selecting the best option for their cognitive health products. By incorporating Cognizin®, brands can confidently market their products that resonate with today's health-conscious consumers.

Functional food and beverage and supplement brands interested in formulating products for brain health can learn more about Cognizin® Citicoline at Cognizin.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a brain-health nutrient. A patented form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 75 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, [email protected], https://kyowa-usa.com/

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA