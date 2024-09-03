Kyowa Hakko USA Unlocks the Power of Cognizin® for Optimal Brain Health and Healthy Aging

During Healthy Aging Month, Kyowa Hakko USA encourages everyone to learn the role that its nootropic Cognizin® plays in brain health and healthy aging.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA, an international health ingredients manufacturer, is launching an educational campaign for Cognizin®, their leading brain health ingredient. Formulated clinically to support mental energy, focus, and attention*, Cognizin® is featured in various delivery systems available in over 200 products to support brain health and healthy aging.

Due to its proven efficacy and versatility, brands have been increasingly turning to Cognizin®, looking for the long-term brain health benefits that Cognizin® offers when taken daily. Its vegetarian and allergen-free formulation makes it accessible to a wide range of people. Unlike artificial stimulants, which can cause significant crashes, Cognizin® provides cognitive support.

"At Kyowa Hakko, we recognize the importance of cognitive health across all life stages, and with the pivotal role brain health plays in daily activities, we are advocating for proactive measures to support brain health and enhance quality of life," said Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Marketing of Kyowa Hakko USA. Todd added: "In today's fast-paced world, maintaining optimal cognitive function is crucial for everyone, and one way to do it is by choosing supplements that include Cognizin® to help you live your best life with optimized brain health."

With cognitive function influencing every aspect of our lives, from the ability to perform daily tasks to our capacity to learn and have emotional responses, Cognizin® citicoline has great potential to promote healthy brain aging. A vast number of studies conducted around this have explored the benefits of citicoline, which naturally occurs in every cell of the body as a supplement, that helps better understand this nutrient and how it supports cognitive health and performance.

This September, in celebration of Healthy Aging Month, Cognizin® will be launching "Your Brain Health, Your Way" educational campaign with Jamie Hess, an influential media personality and wellness expert, who has partnered with Cognizin® to promote this leading brain health ingredient to her Gratitudeology™ Podcast audience. "I'm thrilled to partner with Cognizin® to not only bring this critical information to consumers, but to highlight the amazing number of products – over 200 – currently on the market. From protein bars and smart chocolates to energy stick packs and gummies, as well as beverages and fortified water," commented Hess.

As a global leader in health ingredients manufacturing, Kyowa Hakko utilizes extensive research to create innovative solutions with its comprehensive portfolio of well-researched branded ingredients, such as Cognizin®, which meets the most demanding U.S. dietary supplement industry standards. Kyowa Hakko USA represents Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.'s mission to provide life-supporting products that contribute to the health and well-being of people around the world.

For more information about Cognizin®, please visit https://cognizin.com/en.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com/.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, [email protected], https://cognizin.com/en

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA