Kyowa Hakko USA Welcomes Katie Emerson, MS, RD, LDN as New Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA, a leading innovator in the field of health and nutrition, is excited to announce the addition of Katie Emerson, RD, LDN to their team as the Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs. Katie joins Kyowa Hakko with an impressive educational background and a wealth of experience in nutrition and dietetics.

Katie is currently a PhD candidate in Health Sciences with a focus on Human & Sports Performance at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professionals in Utah, expected to graduate in 2026. She earned her Master's Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics, specializing in Sports Nutrition, from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL. Katie also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science Education from Broward College, Davie, FL.

Katie is a highly qualified professional with an extensive range of licensures and certifications, including a Clinical Research Coordinator Certification, a Registered Dietitian license, and a Sports Nutrition Certification. Her previous role as Manager of Scientific Affairs at Nutrition21 LLC involved developing and presenting scientific content, managing evidence-based claims programs, and overseeing pre-clinical and clinical studies. Katie is involved in professional organizations like Women in Nutraceuticals, the International Society of Sports Nutrition and the American Society of Nutrition, sharing her insights in areas such as sports nutrition and nootropics.

"We are delighted to have Katie Emerson join our team," said Danielle Citrolo, Vice President of Science and Regulatory Affairs. "Her extensive background in nutrition and dietetics, combined with her passion for scientific research, makes her an invaluable addition to Kyowa Hakko. We are confident that her contributions will greatly enhance our commitment to delivering scientifically backed nutritional solutions."

For more information about Katie Emerson's role at Kyowa Hakko USA or to learn more about the company's initiatives, please contact [email protected]

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit Kyowa-usa.com

