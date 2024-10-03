Kyowa Hakko USA's Cognizin® Validated in New Research, Featured in Exclusive SupplySide West Energy Drink Collaboration

New research demonstrates the neuroprotective effects of Cognizin®
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA, a global leader in the health ingredients industry, will showcase new research further validating its premium, recently patented citicoline, Cognizin®, at this year's SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas.
The new research demonstrates the neuroprotective effects of Cognizin®, revealing its potential to enhance cognitive function and support healthy brain aging. It was unveiled at the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) Nutrition 2024 Conference this summer.
"We are ecstatic to bring new research supporting the efficacy of Cognizin® to center stage at SupplySide West," said Katie Emerson, senior manager, scientific affairs. "We now understand at the genetic level how citicoline delivers its benefits and could have greater implications for long-term brain health."
Cognizin® will also be featured in XPO NRG, a limited-edition energy drink made exclusively for SupplySide West 2024 that will be available to attendees at Kyowa's booth (3765). Kyowa is one of nine exhibitors to collaborate on the beverage, an initiative that highlights the value of industry players joining forces to demonstrate how a product concept can come to life. The contributors include:
- Cognizin® by Kyowa Hakko
- enfinity® Paraxanthine from TSI Group
- goBHB® ketones from Ketone Labs
- Branding and label design by NutraMedia
- Formulation by Savage Nutra
- Manufacturing by MacroCap Labs
- MitoPrime® L-ergothioneine by NNB Nutrition
- Flavor by Sensapure Flavors
- McDowell Label of Resource Label Group
The XPO NRG collaboration was led by PricePlow.
"We firmly believe the future of innovation is through collaboration," said Mike Roberto, PricePlow's founder. "We assembled the industry's brightest minds to show what's possible when we come together, and we're thrilled to have Cognizin® as a headline ingredient in XPO NRG."
PricePlow President Ben Kane added, "Competition happens at the bottom. Collaboration happens at the top."
"At Kyowa, we consider ourselves to be holistic partners, providing support from concept to commercialization," said Karen Todd, Kyowa's vice president, global brand marketing. "We're excited for attendees to experience this for themselves through XPO NRG and to learn more about some of our recent CPG launches and legacy partnerships."
In its booth (3765), Kyowa will feature its comprehensive branded ingredient portfolio: Cognizin® citicoline, IMMUSE® postbiotic for immune health, Setria® glutathione, and EYEMUSE™ postbiotic for eye health. For the second year, PricePlow will record a live podcast episode from the booth on Wednesday, October 30th, interviewing a panel of industry experts. Booth visitors will also have the opportunity to sample and learn more about recent cutting-edge products brought to market, such as:
- Goli® Matcha Mind gummies
- Olly Focus Buddies L'OLLY Pops
- DO'MO Functional Elixirs
- Mosh protein bars from founders Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Bobelo Immune Booster Elixir
- Lemme Focus Gummies from Kourtney Kardashian Barker
IMMUSE® will also be featured at a satellite booth in the International Probiotics Association (IPA) area.
Learn more about Kyowa' branded ingredients at kyowa-usa.com and email [email protected] to schedule a meeting with a member of the Kyowa team at the show.
About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)
Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 70 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.
About Cognizin® Citicoline
Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A patented form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.
