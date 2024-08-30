Kyowa Hakko's Branded Ingredients: Novel Delivery Systems Focused on Healthy Aging and Brain Health

With 74 percent of U.S. adults taking supplements, according to the 2023 CRN Consumer Survey in Dietary Supplement, Cognizin®, Setria® Glutathione and IMMUSE® offer an efficacious solution for those pursuing additional options to improve healthy aging health and brain health. Post this

Kyowa Hakko's dedication to health and wellness is exemplified through its innovative formulations, which are designed to offer maximum benefits for healthy aging. By integrating these powerful ingredients into their daily routines, individuals can optimize cognitive functions, support antioxidant protection, and have a more robust immune system.

1. Cognizin® is the branded form of Citicoline, which has been shown to be an effective nootropic for focus and attention. According to Katie Emerson, Registered Dietitian and Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA, "Cognizin® is not your average brain health nutrient. It has been studied in healthy adults, providing a robust foundation for its efficacy as a brain health nutrient." She continues, "It's been 16 years of clinical research supporting Cognizin®'s trustworthiness as a nutrient for those seeking comprehensive cognitive support."

2. Setria® Glutathione, glutathione is known as the "master antioxidant" and is one of the most important molecules in the body because it plays a key role in protecting cells from the damaging effects of toxins and oxidative stress. Setria® is a highly absorbable tripeptide manufactured using a fermentation process that can help replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted through poor diet, pharmaceutical drugs, and even the natural aging process.**

3. IMMUSE® is a postbiotic that delivers a novel breakthrough approach to broad-range immune support**. It's backed by 30 published studies, including 15 human trials. Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, Vice President, Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA says, "IMMUSE® offers unique immune support by activating the body's natural defense mechanisms. It's an innovative approach to maintaining robust immune health," Citrolo concluded.

With 74 percent of U.S. adults taking supplements, according to the 2023 CRN Consumer Survey in Dietary Supplement, Cognizin®, Setria® Glutathione and IMMUSE® offer an efficacious solution for those pursuing additional options to improve healthy aging health and brain health.

Cognizin®, Setria® Glutathione and IMMUSE® can be found in the following product formulations, and many more.

Cognizin®: MOSH Protein Bars, Magic Mind Productivity Elixir, Goli® MATCHA MIND Gummies, WorkEpic Performance Coffee, and Lemme – FOCUS Concentration Gummies.

Setria® Glutathione: ZOA+ POWDER, Healthy Origins L-Glutathione Reduce Supplements, Country Life's Telomere Support Supplements, Renewal Kit™ for Travelers, and Zaca Recovery Chew.

IMMUSE®: Bobelo Immune Boost Elixir, Encore Collagen Mix, Well Traveled Drink Mix, Nootropics Depot, and GI Prime Infiniwell.

*Population Reference Bureau

** These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Setria® Glutathione

Setria® Glutathione, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and patented form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through a patented fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is non-GMO, vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.

About IMMUSE®

IMMUSE® is a postbiotic that delivers a new, breakthrough approach to broad-range immune support*. As a clinically researched immune activator* supported by 30 published studies, including 15 human trials, IMMUSE® proactively supports the immune system through a novel method of action that activates pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells)*. The pDC, a rare type of immune cell, functions as a key leader of the immune system and has been shown to activate pivotal cells such as NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells, for a more comprehensive approach to immune support*. Its unique mechanism of action, discovered by Kyowa Hakko's parent company Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd., is opening doors for discovering postbiotics concerning immune health.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE® LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com/.

