Kyowa Hakko's Cognizin® Featured in 16 New Re-Formulations in RYSE Supplements!

The Next Level Brain Power: Kyowa Hakko's Cognizin® in 16 New RYSE Supplements Formulations!

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RYSE Supplements, in collaboration with Kyowa Hakko, has announced the launch of 16 newly reformulated SKUs featuring the premium ingredient Cognizin® Citicoline. Cognizin® from Kyowa Hakko is a clinically tested form of citicoline known for its effects due to its ability to cross the Blood Brain Barrier. This innovative ingredient supports brain energy, focus, attention, and memory.

The new SKUs are divided into three distinct product lines, each offering a unique and powerful fitness experience. RYSE Loaded Pre introduces 8 delicious flavors, RYSE Godzilla Pre-Workout boasts 5 exciting options, and RYSE Stim Daddy brings 3 intense flavors to the lineup. Additionally, RYSE VitaFocus and BCAA Focus, each available in 3 flavors, further expand the range to a total of 19 RYSE SKUs featuring Cognizin®.

RYSE Supplements distinguishes itself by incorporating the latest scientific research and ingredients backed by clinical evidence. They are committed to delivering products that not only feature patented ingredients supported by research but also undergo rigorous testing to ensure consumers receive the highest quality and effective supplements.

RYSE Loaded Pre, containing 250mg of Cognizin® per scoop, is designed to provide an unparalleled workout experience. This formula combines clinical doses of research-backed ingredients to enhance pumps, energy, and focus during workouts, all without the post-workout crash.

The RYSE Godzilla Pre-Workout, available in 5 flavors and featuring 250mg of Cognizin® per scoop, offers a workout experience unlike any other. This official Godzilla® licensed collaboration is packed with ingredients that maximize pump, energy, and focus. It is so potent that a single scoop delivers an incredible workout, making it suitable for advanced users.

RYSE Stim Daddy, available in 3 flavors and featuring 250mg of Cognizin® per scoop, is the successor to Noel Deyzel's Signature Series. This high-stimulant pre-workout is designed for those seeking intense energy, laser-focused concentration, and a euphoric mood. It's the ultimate choice for stimulant enthusiasts, providing an unparalleled workout experience.

RYSE Supplements is excited to introduce these new SKUs featuring Cognizin® Citicoline, further enhancing their commitment to delivering innovative and effective products to fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information about RYSE Supplements and their new Cognizin®-powered SKUs, please visit https://rysesupps.com/

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, memory. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About RYSE Supplements:

RYSE Supplements is a leading name in the fitness and nutrition industry, dedicated to providing high-quality supplements backed by science to help individuals achieve their fitness goals. RYSE is committed to innovation, quality, and transparency in product development. Their remarkable success can be attributed to their strategic brand partnerships, unwavering commitment to transparency through premium supplement formulas, and innovative social media marketing strategies. Since its inception, RYSE has remained steadfast in its dedication to reshaping the sports nutrition landscape, with a mission to empower athletes and fitness enthusiasts to reach their peak performance and wellness objectives. Individuals are invited to join RYSE Supplements on their journey to unlock their true potential.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit Kyowa-usa.com

