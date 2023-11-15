KYOWA HAKKO'S GLOBAL BRAND MARKETING VP, KAREN E. TODD, RD WINS 2023 TOP WOMEN IN HEALTH, WELLNESS & BEAUTY Award

Karen is a highly respected and accomplished expert with a passion for nutrition and dedication to help people live healthier lives. Her contribution as a compassionate and inspiring leader make her an invaluable asset to Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. and the industry as a whole. Post this

DSN Top Women recognizes Karen's remarkable leadership, innovative ideas, and dedication to education. Her insight highlights the importance of aligning science and ingredients with individual consumer needs. "I'm pleased to have been chosen as one of the winners of this important award. Fostering a community of professionals dedicated to promoting healthier lives through nutrition is a passion of mine, and the acknowledgment from my peers and this esteemed panel of judges make this recognition even more rewarding," Karen E. Todd said.

The DSN Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty program commends women nominated by their peers for making outstanding contributions to their companies and their communities with attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

"Today we celebrate Karen, who has been shaping and changing the nutraceutical industry for over 30 years," said Gerard Adams, President & CEO - Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. Adams added, "Karen is a highly respected and accomplished expert with a passion for nutrition and dedication to help people live healthier lives. Her contribution as a compassionate and inspiring leader make her an invaluable asset to Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. and the industry as a whole."

Drug Store News launched this award five years ago in recognition and celebration of women's contributions to retail pharmacy, as well as a way to identify up-and-coming leaders in the industry.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit Kyowa-usa.com

Media Contacts:

Giselle Chollett

[email protected]

917.386.7116.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, [email protected], kyowa-usa.com

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA