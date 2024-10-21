Kyte Baby Expands Kyte Cares Initiative, Donates $100,000 to Support NICUs Nationwide

Kyte Baby, the premier brand in bamboo sleepwear for babies and children, is enhancing its Kyte Cares program by focusing on neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). The brand is committing $100,000 in donations to five NICUs or NICU-affiliated facilities across the United States, nominated by its online community.

EULESS, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyte Baby, the premier brand in bamboo sleepwear for babies and children, is enhancing its Kyte Cares program by focusing on neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). The brand is committing $100,000 in donations to five NICUs or NICU-affiliated facilities across the United States, nominated by its online community.

Today, the brand proudly announces the five recipients of $20,000 donations each:

Ryan Donald Basile Memorial Fund for NICU Families in Need at Holy Cross Hospital ( Silver Spring, Maryland )

Memorial Fund for NICU Families in Need at Holy Cross Hospital ( ) Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital ( St. Petersburg, Florida )

) Cook Children's ( Fort Worth, Texas )

) East Tennessee Children's Hospital ( Knoxville, Tennessee )

) Ascension Providence Hospital ( Waco, Texas )

Along with their nominations, community members were encouraged to share personal stories and reasons for their recommendations. These heartfelt submissions underscored the significant impact NICUs have on families.

Susan Basile, a neonatal nurse practitioner and mother of Ryan Donald Basile, whose name graces one of the selected funds, shared her experience: "When my son tragically passed at the age of 25 in 2020, a fund was established in his memory to support families in our NICU. This fund has since raised over $350,000, and every dollar directly benefits underserved parents in our community."

Another nominator expressed deep gratitude for the care their family received at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital: "When our state hospital told us our daughter wouldn't survive due to a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, we were desperate for alternatives. After extensive research, we found Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where their lead surgeon has dedicated his career to this condition. After 58 days in their hospital, our daughter came home healthy, with no neurological issues, and is now thriving beyond developmental milestones."

Two of the recipient hospitals—Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and East Tennessee Children's Hospital—were also selected to aid hurricane relief efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

With this expanded philanthropic focus, Kyte Baby reinforces its commitment to supporting vulnerable infants and their families. The Kyte Cares initiative continues to grow in impact, guided by the brand's mission to give back to communities in meaningful ways. Over the years, Kyte Baby has contributed to a variety of non-profit organizations, including Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Loveland Foundation, Children's Craniofacial Association, and many others. For more information please visit http://www.kytebaby.com.

Media Contact

Allison Fedorchek, Kyte Baby, 7149145095, [email protected], www.kytebaby.com

SOURCE Kyte Baby