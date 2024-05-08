L-com Introduces Line of Coiled, Hospital-Grade Power Cords

"Our new coiled power cables are perfect for critical equipment that must stay plugged in even when it is being moved," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "They serve well in busy, fast-moving work environments such as hospitals, manufacturing and restaurants." Post this

Choose a plug with or without an LED light that constantly indicates whether it is properly plugged in and receiving power. This feature is helpful for at-a-glance monitoring of critical equipment. Right-angle plugs are also an option and are especially handy when the equipment being powered is located close to the outlet.

The most useful feature of L-com's new coiled stretch cable is the coil itself. Such a design allows you to move devices more easily and helps prevent the sudden disconnections that sometimes occur with non-coiled power cords. This new compressed coil cable also takes up less floor space, as it compresses to shorter lengths, eliminating the slack found with non-coiled cables. Choose between a 1-foot cord that stretches out to about 8 feet, or a 2-foot cord that extends to about 15 feet.

To ensure the coils don't stretch out and lose their elasticity over time, these new models are made of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). TPE holds coils better than PVC, ensuring elasticity. The jacket is rated SJT, suitable for indoor use.

L-com offers a dozen different configurations of the new power cords. These include HGN5-15 plugs to C13 straight connectors, to C13 right-angle connectors, or to open ends. Each configuration comes in one-foot or two-foot compressed lengths, and with or without an LED on the plug.

"Our new coiled power cables are perfect for critical equipment that must stay plugged in even when it is being moved," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "They serve well in busy, fast-moving work environments such as hospitals, manufacturing and restaurants."

L-com's new coiled, hospital-grade power cords are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, L-com, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE L-com