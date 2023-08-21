L-com Introduces Rugged SJTOW Power Cords for Extreme Environments

"Our variety of new SJTOW power cords is all about flexibility," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "These cables are weather-resistant enough to be located outdoors and rugged and oil-resistant enough to power equipment on a factory floor." Tweet this

These heavy-duty power cords allow users to locate equipment farther away from electrical outlets, for more flexibility when installing equipment in a room or outdoors.

L-com's SJTOW power cords are designed to power equipment outdoors or in extreme indoor environments − from industrial power stations on factory floors to PCs, power distribution units (PDUs) and servers in data centers. They are offered in 125-volt or 250-volt versions and rated for 15, 20 or 30 amps depending on the connectors and wire-gauge combinations used. Conductor options are 10, 12 or 14 AWG.

There are various combinations of 11 popular connector types: C13, C15, C19, and NEMA-rated connectors in L5-20P, L5-30P, L5-30R, L6-20P, 5-15P, 5-15R, 5-20P and 6-20P. The connectors are reinforced to withstand stress and movement.

"Our variety of new SJTOW power cords is all about flexibility," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "These cables are weather-resistant enough to be located outdoors and rugged and oil-resistant enough to power equipment on a factory floor."

L-com's new outdoor industrial SJTOW power cords are in stock now and available for immediate shipment. They are part of L-com's wide variety of power products, which include power cords, PDUs, desktop and rack-mount UPS systems, jumper power cords and AC/DC power supplies.

