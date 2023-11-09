L-com Releases SN and CS Fiber Optic Adapters and Connectors

"We aim to help our customers improve their fiber optic connectivity with our new SN and CS adapters and connectors," said Product Line Manager Paul Hospodar. "These product lines enable higher density installations without the need for more space or having to redesign panels or hardware." Post this

L-com's new retrofittable SN adapters are the ideal choice for cabling providers or equipment manufacturers wanting to upgrade their existing systems to SN® hyper-density without redesigning new panels or hardware. Each adapter will double the density of many existing SC/LC-based hardware and thus reduce the total cost per port of the overall system. Operators can benefit from much-reduced rack consumption and improve their rack-unit revenue efficiency. Choose single-channel (two fibers), dual-channel (four-fibers), or quad channel (eight fibers).

Applications for the new SN adapters include upgrading fiber management hardware from SC/LC to SN, improving rack-space utilization in Brownfield data centers, making high-density centralized cross-connects and patch panels, and combining different connector types in mixed fiber panels.

The new CS adapters have built-in automatic shutters that prevent any ingress of contamination, which is a leading cause of network failure. With the help of a visible light source through the adapter sleeve, these devices make traceability of the adapter effortless. They are offered in single-channel (two fibers), dual-channel (four fibers), triple-channel (six fibers), or quad-channel (eight fibers). Applications include data centers, onboard optics, medical, wireless, quantum computing, and FTTH.

L-com's new SN connectors are designed for next-generation data rates and allow network operators to densify their existing legacy infrastructure while providing an upgrade path to 400G and beyond. The connectors are suitable for termination to 1.6 mm or 2 mm round cable with a ruggedized jacket and internal strain relief. They have an integrated push-pull boot that simplifies insertion and removal of the connector even in dense patch panels with limited finger access.

Applications for the new SN connectors include: high-density patching; QSFP-DD, OSFP, and SFP-DD transceiver links for higher data rates; hybrid Base-2 cable assemblies combining SN and other duplex connector types; and hyperscale, edge, enterprise and colocation data centers.

The CS connectors are a part of the new VSFF (very small form factor) Series, which is designed for high-density data centers and OSFP/QSFP-DD break-out applications. Compared to the LC duplex, the CS connector provides a 40% size reduction and enables you to double the density in patch panels. They offer more room for cable management as well as better airflow within a rack. They come with a 2 mm or 3 mm boot and an integrated push-pull tab. This UPC polished, single-mode fiber optic connector has two ferrules in a single housing.

"We aim to help our customers improve their fiber optic connectivity with our new SN and CS adapters and connectors," said Product Line Manager Paul Hospodar. "These product lines enable higher density installations without the need for more space or having to redesign panels or hardware."

L-com's new SN adapters, CS adapters, SN connectors and CS connectors are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, L-com, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE L-com