L-com Rolls Out New Indoor and Outdoor NEMA Extension Cords

"With their extra length and rugged design, these extension cords will instantly solve challenges for work sites that need more plug-ins," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "Being able to stretch the reach of power outlets makes any workplace more functional."

All of the new models are offered in 25-foot lengths. Some are also available with two other options – 50-foot lengths and with or without lighted connectors for instant indication that a cord is grounded and receiving power.

The NEMA extension cords come in four different connector configurations:

The cords with N5-15P male to N5-15R female connectors handle household, office and many other workplace applications. They are rated at 125 volts and 15 amps and have straight blades and three prongs. Two of these models allow use of one outlet to power three devices, for locations where AC outlets are scarce.

The cords with N6-20P to N6-20R connectors are used for higher voltage applications in commercial and industrial settings. Their three-prong, 250-volt and 20-amp connectors have one vertical and one horizontal blade to prevent them from fitting into lower-ampere receptacles.

The cords with N5-20P to L5-20R connectors, and those configured L5-20P to L5-20R, employ a twist-locking mechanism for a more secure connection to keep the most critical equipment online. This can be an essential feature where vibration or accidental disconnection is a concern. Both configurations are rated at 125 volts and 20 amps.

L-com's new indoor and outdoor NEMA extension cords are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

