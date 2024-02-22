L-com Unveils IEC Connectors, Power Entry Modules and PDUs

"We're bringing reliable connection of AC power to critical components with these new IEC connectors, power entry modules, PDUs and accessories," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "There are over 100 configurations to choose from, many are UL listed and we're L-com so we keep them in stock." Post this

Faulty power connections can become a thing of the past with the new line of IEC connectors. They present a full range of mains-rated inlets, outlets and connectors. L-com offers them in IEC C13, C14, C15, C16, C18, C19, C20 and 320-2-2. They conform to IEC and EN 60320 specifications and carry UL, CSA, VDE and other approvals.

The IEC connectors have several mounting styles and terminations, including flange fixing, snap-to-panel, and PCB mounting versions, together with 2.8 mm-wide solder tabs, quick-connect fast-on tabs with widths of both 4.8 mm and 6.3 mm, screw terminals, and PC spill versions. Completing the range are insulating boots and safety covers.

L-com's new mains power entry modules offer adaptable solutions to panel design. They allow combinations of mains inlets and outlets, filtered inlets, switches, fuse-holders, voltage selectors and indicators mounted in bezels ready for quick, snap-fit assembly. There is a flange fixing alternative for designers who prefer the security of screw fixing.

The new PDUs have four, five or six outlets and are rated at 10 amps and 250 volts to suit a variety of uses. Most of the IEC distribution units have shuttered outlets to prevent accidental contact with the electrical contacts inside the outlets when they are not in use. The larger models are available with EMI filtering to ensure the power they supply is clean and free from electrical noise, which is especially important in environments where equipment and communication systems coexist.

The PDUs are protected in rugged thermoplastic ABS housings, and some are designed to be panel-mounted with screws. Many models have integrated fuse-holders and an illuminated switch.

"We're bringing reliable connection of AC power to critical components with these new IEC connectors, power entry modules, PDUs and accessories," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "There are over 100 configurations to choose from, many are UL listed and we're L-com so we keep them in stock."

L-com's new IEC connectors and power entry modules, IEC connector accessories and IEC power distribution units are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

