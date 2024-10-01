L-com's New Rubber Duck Antennas Offer Small Size, Big Reach

"Our new line of rubber ducks helps round out our already extensive selection of compact omnidirectional antennas," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "The newly designed mini antennas with solder posts are perfect for direct-to-board applications." Post this

L-com's new rubber duck antennas are small and lightweight, making them easy to carry, store and fit into tight spaces without sacrificing performance or aesthetics. Some are less than an inch tall. They are simple to install, typically attaching to devices using screws or basic connectors that do not require special tools or expertise. Their tilt/swivel flexibility allows them to be bent and adjusted for optimal positioning. Their omnidirectional radiation pattern offers consistent signal coverage in all directions, minimizing dead spots.

The new flexible antennas are durable to minimize maintenance costs and downtime associated with antenna replacements. Their operating temperature range is minus-40 degrees to +140 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 C to +65 C).

Applications for L-com's new rubber duck antennas include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IoT, both fixed and mobile devices, LPWAN, ISM, LoRaWAN, Sigfox, Weightless-P, Wi-Fi HaLow, Zigbee and more.

"Our new line of rubber ducks helps round out our already extensive selection of compact omnidirectional antennas," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "The newly designed mini antennas with solder posts are perfect for direct-to-board applications."

L-com's new rubber duck antennas are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

