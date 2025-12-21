L1 Print, a rapidly growing custom screen-printing and embroidery shop based in Ronkonkoma, has partnered with Long Island digital marketing agency Hozio to boost its online visibility and expand its digital presence through SEO, web design, social media, and Google My Business optimization.

HOLBROOK, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Print Shop Aims To Improve Digital Visibility With Long Island's #1 SEO Company

Long Island's fastest growing screen printing and embroidery company, L1 Print, is making a statement that they are ready to expand their business. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, L1 Print is known for its custom embroidery services. This will allow anyone from schools to hospitals to trade companies to reach out for matching outfits. No matter if you want bright and bold jerseys or more professional attire, L1 Print can do it all.

From Suffolk County to Manhattan, L1 Print is there to help anyone get as few or as many outfits as they need. Without a minimum or maximum number of order requests, L1 Print is all about aiming to help their customer with as many outfits as possible, no matter if they are T-shirts, sweatshirts, or team uniforms.

Working with Hozio will mean that L1 Print will see an increase in their online visibility on search engines and AI platforms. To make sure that L1 Print's success continues to grow, knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is how Hozio will help this local business turn into a New York-based household name.

Hozio will help L1 Print grow through various techniques including, but not limited to:

These techniques will help L1 Print be more visible anywhere online, which will help the screen-printing company with their local SEO results. L1 Print is growing its base off its several services, products, and industries that help anyone from school teams to hospital or restaurant staffs to trade jobs. For anyone running low on time, L1 Print also offers rush orders, so you can get your custom orders in days instead of weeks. Some of L1 Print's customers include:

Construction & Trades

Nonprofits & Events

Corporate & Office

Restaurants & Hospitality

Healthcare

Schools & PTA

With Hozio's helping hand, L1 Print will continue to be a growing and more noticeable force in the custom design clothing industry. As Long Island's premier SEO agency, Hozio's goal is to guide L1 Print toward success through online visibility and credibility.

If you are interested in getting custom shirts, jerseys, or team uniforms for your group or staff, L1 Print can outfit everyone. For more information about L1 Print, check out their website: https://us.l1print.com/.

ABOUT HOZIO

Hozio is Long Island's #1 SEO Advertising Agency. Hozio is the best digital marketing agency on Long Island with various types of clients, from lawyers to landscapers to interior designers and construction contractors. Located in Holbrook, New York, Hozio understands Long Island businesses and companies, which gives them the edge in determining the greatest SEO strategy for an individual business. As a digital marketing agency focused on gaining attention for their clients, Hozio focuses on various key strategies to help local businesses get more attention in their local area, including Google Ads, Social Media Management, and Web Design.

To learn more about Hozio, please visit Hozio.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Press, Hozio, 1 631-750-6295, [email protected], https://www.hozio.com/

SOURCE Hozio